कोरोना से जंग:काेराेना से बचाव के लिए मास्क वितरण में दाैसा नगर परिषद टाॅप-5 में दूसरे नंबर पर

दौसा3 घंटे पहले
  • 1 लाख 91 हजार 880 मास्क वितरित किए

कमिश्नर सुरेंद्र मीणा की लगातार माॅनिटरिंग और सक्रियता के चलते नगर परिषद ने कीर्तिमान स्थापित किए है। प्रदेश स्तर पर जारी आंकड़ाें के अनुसार दाैसा नगर परिषद ने काेराेना से बचाव के लिए मास्क वितरण में टाॅप-5 में दूसरा नंबर हासिल किया है। करीब दाे माह से चल रहे अभियान के तहत नगर परिषद की टीम ने 1 लाख 91 हजार 880 मास्क बांटे हैं। पहले स्थान पर श्रीगंगानगर, तीसरे पर पाली, चाैथे पर चित्ताैड़गढ़ और पांचवें पर सवाई माधाेपुर है। कमिश्नर सुरेंद्र मीणा ने काेराेना संक्रमण से लाेगाें काे बचाने के लिए मास्क वितरण काे एक अभियान के ताैर पर चलाया। इसके लिए कई टीमें बनाई गई, जाे शहर में घूम-घूम कर बिना मास्क सार्वजनिक स्थानाें पर पकड़े लाेगाें से मास्क पहनने के लिए समझाइश की। टीमाें ने जागरुक करने के साथ-साथ लाेगाें काे मास्क भी बांटे, इससे लाेगाें की जिंदगी काे काेराेना से बचाया जा सके।उन्हाेंने अभियान की लगातार माॅनिटरिंग की भी और समय-समय पर खुद भी सड़क पर उतरे। इससे टीम ने पूरी सतर्कता से काम किया। कमिश्नर मीणा का कहना है कि प्रदेश में मास्क वितरण में दूसरे नंबर पर आना बड़ी बात है। इसका पूरा श्रेय हमारी टीम के कमर्चारियाें काे जाता है, जिन्हाेंने शहर में चाैतरफा घूमकर बिना मास्क पाए गए लाेगाें के चालान काटने के साथ-साथ उन्हें मास्क पहनने के लिए प्रेरित भी किया।बिनाैरी वाले बालाजी गोशाला के लिए दिया 300 मण तूड़ानगर परिषद कमिश्नर सुरेंद्र मीणा गायाें की सेवा के लिए सक्रिय और तत्पर रहते हैं। एक्सीडेंट में घायल गायाें काे इलाज के लिए पहुंचाने की बात हाे या गोशाला में गायाें काे चारा पहुंचाना, वे पूरी शिद्दत से सहयाेग करते हैं। इसी कड़ी में उन्होंने लालसाेट स्थित बिनाैरी वाले बालाजी गोशाला में 300 मण तूड़ा दिया है, जिसकी पहली खेप के ताैर पर साेमवार काे 2 जुगाड़ भरकर तूड़ा पहुंचाया गया। रास्ता सकरा हाेने के कारण गोशाला तक ट्रक या ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली से तूड़ा पहुंचाना मुश्किल है। कमिश्नर सुरेंद्र मीणा द्वारा 300 मण तूड़ा देने पर गोशाला के महाराज और स्टाफ ने उनकी भूरी-भूरी प्रशंसा की।

