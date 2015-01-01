पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चमका कारोबार:बाजारों में दीपोत्सव की रौनक, धनतेरस पर 50 करोड़ की बिक्री होने की उम्मीद

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • लंबे समय तक कोरोना की मार झेल चुके बाजारों में ग्राहकों की भीड़ से कारोबारियों में उत्साह, गली-मोहल्लों में भी सजावट शुरू
  • 10 करोड़ रुपए की ज्वैलरी बिकने का अनुमान

बाजारों में दीपोत्सव की रौनक छा गई है। धनतेरस पर व्यापारियों को इस बार अच्छा रेस्पॉन्स मिलने की आस है। धनतेरस पर जिले में करीब 50 करोड का कारोबार होने की उम्मीद लगाई जा रही है। इस बार धनतेरस 13 नवंबर को मनाई जा रही है। लेकिन कई लोग 12 नवंबर को भी धनतेरस मना रहे हैं। ऐसे में धनतेरस की बिक्री बाजारों में 2 दिन तक चलेगी। दुकानदारों ने अपने प्रतिष्ठानों को सजा लिया है। धनतेरस के लिए ज्वेलरी व बर्तन विक्रेताओं ने भी तैयारी कर ली है। इसके अलावा ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार में बुकिंग हो गई है। जिसमें 12 व 13 नवंबर को डिलीवरी दी जाएगी। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान की बुकिंग भी हो गई है। इसके अलावा रेडीमेड वस्त्र, सौंदर्य प्रसाधन, शूज आदि की बिक्री भी अच्छी होगी।

बर्तन व्यवसायियों की दुकानें सजीधनतेरस की डबल बिक्री के लिए बर्तन व्यवसायियों ने अपनी दुकानों को सजा लिया है। दौसा में करीब 15 जिले भर में डेढ़ सौ बर्तनों की दुकानें हैं। बर्तन व्यवसायों का कहना है कि दौसा में 50 लाख की बिक्री होगी।वहीं धनतेरस पर जिले भर में करीब 4 करोड रुपए की बिक्री का अनुमान है।कार बाजार भी गुलजारइसी तरह कार बाजार भी गुलजार है। कार विक्रेताओं ने बताया कि 25 कार की बुकिंग कर चुके हैं। दो करोड़ के व्यवसाय की उम्मीद है। पूरे जिले में 50 गाड़ियां बुक हुई हैं। जिनसे 40 करोड रुपए का व्यवसाय होगा। इसी तरह मारुति की करीब 50 गाड़ियों की बुकिंग है। अन्य कंपनियों की 15-20 कार बिकने की उम्मीद है। जिससे कुल मिलाकर ₹10 करोड का कार का बिजनेस है।

बांदीकुई में दो करोड़ के कारोबार की आस बांदीकुई| वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना की मार झेल चुका व्यापार जगत अब दिवाली पर इस मार से उठने की उम्मीद लगाए बैठा है। दीपावली पर्व को लेकर शहर में बाजार सज गए हैं। धनतेरस पर करीब 2 करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार होने की उम्मीद है। मार्च में आई वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना के बाद लगातार लाकडाउन होने से शहर के बाजार कई महीनों तक प्रभावित रहे। इस दौरान शादी समारोह नहीं होने से बाजारों में व्यापार भी प्रभावित हो गया था। लेकिन अब कोरोना का प्रकोप तो है लेकिन दीपावली पर्व को देखते हुए बाजार फुल टाइम खोलेने एवं खरीदारी का दौर भी शुरू होने से व्यापारियों को उम्मीद है कि कोरोना से हुए घाटे को वे दीपावली पर पूरा कर लेंगे। धनतेरस पर शुरू होने वाले इस दीपोत्सव को लेकर बाजार सज गए हैं। धनतेरस के दिन बर्तन व्यापार से जुड़े व्यापारियों ने बताया कि कोरोना का असर तो लेकिन उम्मीद है कि धनतेरस पर करीब 50 से 60 लाख रुपए का कारोबार होगा।

