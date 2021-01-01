पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जवाई पर जताया संदेह:एसआई सीमा की मौत के मामले की जांच एसआईटी से कराने की मांग

दौसा4 घंटे पहले
  • मृतका की मां ने परिजनों के साथ एएसपी को सौंपा ज्ञापन, पुलिस के खिलाफ निष्पक्ष जांच में कोताही का आरोप
  • जांच अधिकारी को तथ्य बताने के बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं

कोतवाली की सब इंस्पेक्टर सीमा शर्मा की मौत के मामले में मृतका की मां एवं परिजन मंगलवार को एएसपी कार्यालय पहुंचे। उन्होंने इस मामले की स्वतंत्र एवं निष्पक्ष जांच के लिए एएसपी को ज्ञापन देकर एसआईटी से इन्वेस्टिगेशन कराने की मांग की। मृतका की मां सरोज देवी का कहना था कि सभी तथ्यों को जांच अधिकारी को बताने के बावजूद अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है। उन्होंने पुलिस द्वारा निष्पक्ष जांच नहीं करने की शिकायत भी की। यह भी बताया कि वह पूर्व में भी एएसपी से मिल चुकी है।निष्पक्ष जांच के लिए उच्च अधिकारियों की विशेष टीम गठित कराना आवश्यक है। सरोजनी देवी ने बताया कि सीमा की संदेहास्पद परिस्थितियों में मौत हुई है। 16 जनवरी को शाम 6:45 बजे वह बाईपास पर पुलिस लाइन चौराहे के समीप अज्ञात वाहन से टकरा गई थी। इस मामले में सीमा के पति धर्मेंद्र शर्मा ने अज्ञात कार के खिलाफ टक्कर मारने का मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है।

यह एक सामान्य सड़क हादसा नहीं होकर संदिग्ध मौत है

धर्मेंद्र द्वारा बार-बार अलग-अलग बातें बताने के कारण संदेह पैदा हो रहा है। यह एक सामान्य सड़क हादसा नहीं होकर संदिग्ध मौत है। इसका खुलासा करना जरूरी है। सीमा के पति धर्मेंद्र शर्मा ने कोतवाली में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। उसमें खुद को बस द्वारा जयपुर से पुलिस लाइन चौराहे पर उतरना बताया है। यह भी कहा है कि सीमा उसे लेने के लिए आई थी। जबकि हादसे से पहले धर्मेंद्र शर्मा ने सीमा के मोबाइल पर फोन किया था जिसमें उसकी यह बात हुई थी कि सीमा और धर्मेंद्र को बालाजी के मंदिर पर मिलना था। यह बातचीत सीमा के मोबाइल में टेप है। इसमें यह साबित होता है कि सीमा एवं धर्मेंद्र बालाजी के मंदिर में मिलने के बाद दुर्घटना स्थल पर एक साथ पहुंचे हैं। उनके साथ एसपी कार्यालय में कार्यरत राजेश भारद्वाज व रमेश शर्मा भी आए थे। यह दोनों के मोबाइल की लोकेशन से स्पष्ट हो रहा है कि दोनों की मौजूदगी को एफआईआर में छुपाया गया है। पति ने मुकदमे में कार लिखाई और लोगों को ट्रक से एक्सीडेंट होना बताता रहा। मृतका की खून सनी जूती सड़क के दूसरी तरफ मिलना भी संदेह पैदा करता है। उन्होंने बताया कि हादसे के बाद आज तक पुलिस ने इस मामले में कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की है।

