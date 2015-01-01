पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मजदूर की मौत - प्रदर्शन:निर्माणाधीन मकान में मजदूर की मौत, शव रखकर किया प्रदर्शन

दौसा16 मिनट पहले
बांदीकुई शहर के खटीक मोहल्ले में निर्माणाधीन एक मकान के कार्य के दौरान एक मजदूर के गिरकर घायल होने के बाद हुई मौत को लेकर परिजनों ने मंगलवार देर शाम मकान के बाहर शव रखकर प्रदर्शन करते हुए मुआवजे की मांग की। लोगों ने बताया कि मृतक प्रभु बैरवा यहां मकान का निर्माण कार्य कर रहा था। इस दौरान सोमवार शाम को गिरकर घायल हो गया। जिसे बांदीकुई अस्पताल से जयपुर रेफर करने पर उसकी मौत हो गई। मजदूर की मौत के बाद परिजन उसके शव को लेकर निर्माणाधीन मकान पर पहुंच गए तथा यहां शव रखकर प्रदर्शन करना शुरू कर दिया। परिजन मुआवजे की मांग करने लगे। निर्माणाधीन मकान मालिक का कहना था कि उनका कार्य ठेके पर हो रहा है। मजदूर गिरकर घायल हुआ और फिर उसकी मौत हुई। ऐसे में उनकी इसमें क्या गलती रही है। समाचार लिखे जाने तक परिजन शव को रखकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे। इस दौरान लोगों की भीड़ लग गई।

