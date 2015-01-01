पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दौसा2 दिन पहले
विवार को गोपष्टमी के पावन अवसर पर महवा उपखंड मुख्यालय सहित क्षेत्र में श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा गौ माता की पूजा अर्चना कर गाय को गुड़, हरा चारा, गौशालाओं को आवश्यकता की वस्तुओं का दान पुण्य किया।केंद्रीय वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्रालय के जीव जंतु कल्याण बोर्ड प्रतिनिधि गोपुत्र अवधेश अवस्थी ने बताया कि उपखंड मुख्यालय स्थित श्री कृष्ण गोपाल गौशाला में रविवार को पशु पक्षियों के साथ गौ माता के संवर्धन और संरक्षण के साथ गौशालाओं के विकास कार्यों के लिए कार्यरत श्री बलराम पशु पक्षी सेवा समिति दौसा शाखा महवा के सूरज भान खंडेलवाल, हर्ष, राजीव, खेमचंद, शुभम, मनन, अनिल, आकाश सहित अनेक कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा गौ माताओं को हरा चारा, गुड खिलाकर गौ माताओं का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया। सेवा समिति अध्यक्ष राधेश्याम खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि वर्तमान में कोविड-19 संकट की वजह से पशु पक्षियों के साथ कार्यरत संस्थाओं व गौशाला में दानदाता से दान बहुत कम मिल रहा है। सरकारी अनुदान भी गौशालाओं को अभी तक नहीं मिला है। उन्होंने लोगों से आह्वान करते हुए कहा कि अपने आसपास की निकटतम गोशाला में जाकर गौ माताओं को चारा गुड हरा चारा सहित अन्य आवश्यकताओं की वस्तुओं का सहयोग प्रदान करें।जिला पशु क्रूरता निवारण समिति सदस्य गो पुत्र अवधेश अवस्थी ने गोपाष्टमी पर्व के महत्व एवं कथा पर प्रकाश डालते हुए बताया कि भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने जब पौगंण्ड-अवस्था अर्थात छठे वर्ष में प्रवेश किया। इसी दिन से अष्टमी के दिन गोपाष्टमी का पर्व मनाया जाने लगा। गौ ही सबकी माता है ,भगवान भी गौ की पूजा करते हैं ,सारे देवी-देवों का वास गौ में होता है। जो गौ की सेवा करता है गौ उसकी सारी इच्छाए पूरी कर देती है। तीर्थों में स्नान-दान करने से , ब्राह्मणों को भोजन कराने से व्रत-उपवास और जप-तप और हवन-यज्ञ करने से जो पुण्य मिलता है वही पुण्य गौ सेवा के साथ गौ माताओं को चारा या हरी घास खिलाने से प्राप्त हो जाता है।

