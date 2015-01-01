पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समृद्धि और सौगात:बाजार में धनवर्षा, लक्ष्मी के स्वागत में घर-आंगन जगमग

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
दौसा| नया कटला बाजार में शुक्रवार रात धनतेरस को हुई सजावट व ग्राहकों की भीड़।
  • जिलेभर में धनतेरस पर करीब 50 करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार हुआ
  • त्योहार पर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी उमंग और उत्साह

धनतेरस पर शुक्रवार को बाजारों में जमकर धनवर्षा हुई। शगुन के तौर पर लोगों ने बर्तन, चांदी के सिक्के व आभूषणों की खरीदारी की। इससे जिलेभर में धनतेरस पर करीब 50 करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार हुआ। महालक्ष्मी के स्वागत में बाजार, घर आंगन जगमगा उठे, लोगों में उमंग व उत्साह देखा गया।

खरीदारी के लिए बाजारों में जोरदार भीड़ उमड़ी। ज्वैलरी व बर्तन विक्रेताओं की दुकानों पर देर रात तक ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगी रही। इसके अलावा ऑटोमोबाइल, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स रेडिमेड, मिठाई, पूजन सामग्री, गन्ने, सीताफल, लक्ष्मी पाना, फूलमाला, खील बताशे और पशुओं को सजाने से कामान की जमकर खरीदारी की। त्योहार पर घर आने वालों की भीड़ के चलते बसों व ट्रेनों सहित जीप, ट्रैक्टर आदि ठसाठस चले। यातायात का दबाव रहा। बाजारों में भीड़ से दिनभर जाम के हालात रहे।

कस्बे सहित आसपास के क्षेत्र में धनतेरस से पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव पर्व की शुरुआत हुई। इस दौरान आयुर्वेदिक औषधालयों मैं दीप प्रज्वलित कर धन्वंतरि की पूजा अर्चना की गई।

धनतेरस पर लोगों ने शगुन के तौर पर बर्तन, चांदी के सिक्के, आभूषणों की खरीदारी के साथ वाहन खरीदे

हर बाजार में जमकर खरीदारी

आभूषण : 10 करोड़
वाहन : 4.75 करोड़
इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स : 2 करोड़
बर्तन : 4 करोड़

चार करोड़ के बर्तन बिके: बर्तन व्यवसायियों की दौसा में करीब 15 व जिले भर में डेढ़ सौ दुकानों पर करीब 4 करोड़ रुपए की बिक्री हुई है। देर शाम तक दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ रही। बर्तन व्यवसाई सुनील बढेरा का कहना है कि दौसा शहर में 50 लाख की बिक्री हुई है।

10 करोड़ रुपए की ज्वैलरी बिकी: जिलेभर में ज्वैलरी की 800 एवं दौसा शहर में 70 दुकानों पर 10 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ है। रूप लक्ष्मी ज्वेलर्स के रामावतार सोनी ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर इस बार शहर में 5 करोड़ व जिले में करीब ₹10 करोड का व्यवसाय हुआ है।

एक हजार बाइक व 50 कार बिकी: जिले में एक हजार बाइक व 50 कार की बिक्री हुई। इस बार ऑटोमोबाइल की करीब 20 फीसदी बिक्री बढ़ी है। पूनम होंडा के सीपी मीणा ने बताया कि 200 से बाइक बेची हैं। जिले में विभिन्न कंपनियों की करीब सवा करोड़ की बाइक व 3.50 करोड़ की कारें बिकी हैं।

इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स बाजार में रौनक: इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स के दौसा शहर में 5-6 शोरूम पर 40 लाख की बिक्री हुई। वहीं जिले में 35 शोरूम पर करीब दो करोड़ की बिक्री हुई है। इसमें धनतेरस के साथ सावों की बिक्री भी होने से बाजार में रौनक है।

