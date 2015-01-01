पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:आम रास्ते में गंदगी, लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन

फाइल फोटो
  • भांडारेज मुख्यालय की पटवार वाली ढाणी का मामला, प्रशासन के खिलाफ रोष

ग्राम पंचायत भांडारेज मुख्यालय की पटवार वाली ढाणी में जाने वाले मुख्य रास्ते में कीचड़ व गंदे पानी की समस्या से त्रस्त लोगों का आखिरकार शनिवार को गुस्सा फूट पड़ा। गुस्साए लोगों ने ग्राम पंचायत प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।

वार्ड पंच प्रभाती देवी सैनी प्यारेलाल रामकिशोर बैरवा मदनलाल राधेश्याम सैनी सहित अनेकों लोगों ने आक्रोश व्यक्त करते हुए बताया कि 500 की आबादी वाली ढाणी के मुख्य रास्ते में नालियों का निर्माण नहीं होने के कारण घरों से निकलने वाला गंदा पानी आम रास्ते में जमा होकर कीचड़ का रूप ले रहा है।

जिसके चलते लोगों का आम रास्ते में होकर पैदल चलना भी दूभर हो रहा है बार-बार ग्राम पंचायत की बैठकों में प्रस्ताव लिखवाए जाने के बाद भी ग्राम पंचायत प्रशासन की अनदेखी के चलते विगत कई वर्षों से गंदगी व कीचड़ की समस्या से पूरी ढाणी के लोग परेशान हैं।

ग्रामीणों ने आक्रोश व्यक्त करते हुए बताया कि आम रास्ते में भरे गंदे पानी व कीचड़ मैं से उठने वाली दुर्गंध के कारण घरों में रहना भी लोगों का मुश्किल हो रहा है कीचड़ व गंदगी में मच्छर वह अन्य कीटाणु पनपनेे के कारण बीमारी फैलने का अंदेशा बना हुआ है।

ग्राम पंचायत से लेकर जिला कलेक्टर तक को अनेकों बार समस्या से अवगत कराए जाने के बाद भी नहीं हो रही कोई सुनवाई। ग्रामीणों ने आक्रोश व्यक्त करते हुए बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय पर आयोजित होने वाली मासिक बैठक ओवर ग्राम सभाओं में अनेकों बार ढाणी में जाने वाले आम रास्ते में सीसी सड़क व गंदे पानी निकासी के लिए नालिया बनाए जाने के लिए अनेकों बार प्रार्थना पत्र देकर समस्या का निराकरण कराए जाने की मांग किए जाने के बाद भी ना तो ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा सुनवाई की जा रही है।

और ना ही प्रशासन द्वारा जिसके चलते मजबूरन लोगों को नारकीय जीवन जीने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। शांति देवी कौशल्या देवी सीता देवी पिंकी देवी गुलाब देवी संतरा देवी कमली देवी सहित अनेक अनेक महिलाओं ने रोष जताते हुए बताया कि आम रास्ते में हो कर कीचड़ में गंदा पानी जमा होने के कारण बच्चों का स्कूल जाना भी दूबर हो रहा है ।

बालक गंदे पानी में गिर कर कपड़े व किताबों से भरा बैग को गंदा कर लेते हैं। वही लोगों का पैदल निकलना तो दूर वाहनों पर बैठकर भी निकलना मुश्किल हो रहा है कीचड़ में गंदे पानी में दुपहिया वाहन फंस कर गिर जाते हैं जिससे के चलते आए दिन वाहन चालक चोट ग्रस्त हो रहे हैं।

ग्राम विकास अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार मीणा का कहना है कि मैंने अभी ग्राम पंचायत का कार्यभार संभाला है। मुझे पूर्व में लिए गए प्रस्ताव के बारे में जानकारी नहीं है शीघ्र ही प्रस्ताव लेकर आम रास्ते में सड़क व नालिया बनाए जाने के लिए स्वीकृति के लिए जिला परिषद में भिजवाया जाएगा।

