अंक तालिकाओं का वितरण शुरू:स्कूलों में बाेर्ड की पूरक परीक्षा की अंक तालिकाओं का वितरण शुरू

दौसा3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

माध्यमिक शिक्षा बाेर्ड अजमेर की वर्ष 2020 की पूरक परीक्षा की मूल अंक तालिका विद्यार्थियाें काे वितरण के लिए आ गई हैं। बाेर्ड के स्तर पर गाड़ी से एक दिन पूर्व यानी बुधवार शाम 5 बजे अंक तालिका दाैसा ब्लाॅक के नाेडल केंद्र रामकरण जाेशी राउमावि पहुंचा गईं, जहां से गुरुवार सुबह संबंधित स्कूलाें काे वितरण का काम शुरू किया गया। इसी प्रकार दूसरे ब्लाॅक में भी बाेर्ड परीक्षा के नाेडल केंद्र संबंधित स्कूलाें में अंक तालिका पहुंचा दी गई हैं। इसमें महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि नाेडल केंद्राें से संबंधित स्कूलाें काे अंक तालिका मिलेंगी, फिर स्कूल स्तर पर विद्यार्थियाें काे अंक तालिका का वितरण किया जाएगा। यानी नाेडल केंद्र से परीक्षार्थियाें काे अंक तालिका का सीधा वितरण नहीं किया जाएगा।रामकरण जाेशी राउमावि के प्रधानाचार्य शंभू दयाल मीणा ने बताया कि दाैसा नाेडल से संबंधित स्कूलाें काे बाेर्ड पूरक परीक्षा की अंक तालिका का वितरण किया जा रहा है। काफी स्कूल गुरुवार सुबह अंक तालिका ले गए, शेष भी जल्द ही प्राप्त कर लेंगे। प्रधानाचार्य मीणा के अनुसार विद्यार्थियाें काे अंक तालिका का वितरण संबंधित स्कूलाें से किया जाएगा। यानी जहां से उन्हाेंने बाेर्ड परीक्षा का फार्म भरा था। दूसरी और प्राइवेट विद्यार्थियाें काे अंक तालिका उसी सेंटर से मिलेगी, जहां से उन्हाेंने परीक्षा दी थी। विद्यार्थी संबंधित स्कूल/सेंटर से सुबह 10 से शाम 5 बजे तक अंक तालिका प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।बाेर्ड परीक्षा-2021 के फार्म भरना शुरूबाेर्ड परीक्षा 2021 में शामिल हाेने वाले नियमित और स्वयंपाठी विद्यार्थियाें के फार्म भरना शुरू हाे गया है, जाे ऑन लाइन भरे जाएंगे। नियमित विद्यार्थियाें काे संबंधित स्कूल परीक्षा फार्म भरवाएंगे, जबकि स्वयंपाठी विद्यार्थियाें काे बाेर्ड की साइट से ऑन लाइन फार्म की कापी निकालकर भरनी हाेगी। सामान्य परीक्षा शुल्क से ऑन लाइन फार्म भरने एवं चालान मुद्रित करने की अंतिम तिथि 30 नवंबर है। बैंक के मार्फत शुल्क जमा कराने की अंतिम तिथि 3 दिसंबर तथा आवेदन पत्र एवं चालान नाेडल केंद्र पर जमा कराने की अंतिम तिथि 7 नवंबर निर्धारित की है। नियमित विद्यार्थियाें के लिए परीक्षा शुल्क 600 रुपए और स्वयंपाठी छात्राें काे 650 रुपए शुल्क लगेगा। प्रायाेगिक परीक्षा शुल्क 100 रुपए प्रति विषय अलग से देय हाेगा। विशेष आवशयकता वाले छात्र (सीडब्ल्यूएसएन) दृष्टिबाधित/ दिव्यांग परीक्षार्थी तथा युद्ध में शहीद या अपाहिज सैनिकाें के पुत्र/पुत्रियाें के साथ-साथ पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए सैनिकाें के आश्रिताें काे परीक्षा शुल्क से मुक्त रखा गया है। उन्हें सिर्फ टाेकन शुल्क के ताैर पर 50 रुपए जमा कराने हाेंगे। ऑन लाइन आवेदन पत्र भरने के लिए आवश्यक निर्देश बाेर्ड की वेबसाइट http;//rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर लाॅगिंग करें।

