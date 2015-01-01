पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मतदाताओं के नाम जुड़वाने का संदेश:जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने हस्ताक्षर के जरिए दिया मतदाताओं के नाम जुड़वाने का संदेश

दौसा17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कलेक्ट्रेट प्रांगण में पुनरीक्षण अभियान के जागरूकता कार्यक्रम के तहत जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी पीयूष मारिया ने हस्ताक्षर पट्ट पर हस्ताक्षर करते हुए जिले के निवासियों को विधानसभा मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने का पैगाम दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत ऐसे अभ्यर्थी जिनकी आयु 1 जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष हो रही हो उन सभी नए युवाओं का मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाना है। इसके अतिरिक्त मृत एवं स्थानांतरित लोगों के नाम विलोपित करवाना तथा प्रविष्टियों में व्याप्त त्रुटियों को संशोधित किया जाएगा। यह समस्त कार्य करवाने के लिए बीएलओ को वांछित आवेदन पत्र जमा करवाने होंगे। भारतीय निर्वाचन आयोग की वेबसाइट पर ऑनलाइन भी नाम जुड़वाए जा सकते हैं। हस्ताक्षर अभियान के शुभारंभ पर सूचना जनसंपर्क के सहायक निदेशक रामजीलाल मीणा, स्वीप कार्यक्रम के मुख्य समन्वयक महेश आचार्य, सहायक निदेशक सामाजिक न्याय राजेंद्र गुर्जर, मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश शर्मा एवं डीडी आईसीडीएस ओपी वशिष्ठ आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें