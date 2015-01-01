पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:संभागीय आयुक्त ने नगर परिषद कार्यालय परिसर में कबाड़ पड़ा देख जताई नाराजगी, आरटीओ में टूटा मिला ड्राइविंग ट्रैक

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

संभागीय आयुक्त ने नगर परिषद कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान एक महिला पति का मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने के लिए भटकती मिली। उसने संभागीय आयुक्त से शिकायत की। महिला ने बताया कि उसके पति की पिछले माह मौत हो गई थी। नगर परिषद द्वारा मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र नहीं बनाया जा रहा है।

नगर परिषद कार्यालय परिसर में कबाड़ पड़ा देख संभागीय आयुक्त ने नाराजगी जताई। संभागीय आयुक्त समित शर्मा ने आरटीओ कार्यालय का भी निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने हाजरी रजिस्टर देखा। ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनाने की प्रक्रिया व पेंडिंग लाइसेंस के बारे में जानकारी ली। उन्होंने कंप्यूटर पर पेंडिंग ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस के बारे में जानकारी ली। उन्होंने कहा कि ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनाने की ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया है तो फिर दलाल क्यों आते हैं।

संभागीय आयुक्त ने कहा कि लोगों को जागरूक करें कि सीधा कार्यालय आकर ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाएं। उन्हें डाइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने की प्रक्रिया के बारे में बताएं। उन्होंने अधिकारियों से कहा कि कार्यालय में दलालों का हस्तक्षेप बंद किया जाए। संभागीय आयुक्त ने कार्यालय के पीछे बना ड्राइविंग ट्रैक देखा। ड्राइविंग ट्रैक की सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त मिली। ट्रैक की सड़क छह माह में ही उखड़ने पर उन्होंने नाराजगी जताई। उन्होंने अधिकारियों से सात दिन ड्राइविंग ट्रैक की मरम्मत कराकर चालू करने व सफाई कराने के निर्देश दिए। कार्यालय में शौचालयों में पानी नहीं मिला।

जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने धनावड़ स्कूल का किया निरीक्षण
धनावड़| संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ समित शर्मा के औचक निरीक्षण को लेकर क्षेत्र के सरकारी कार्यालयों में कर्मचारी अलर्ट नजर आए तथा चारो तरफ साफ सफाई सहित अन्य व्यवस्थाओं को सुधारने में लगे रहे ।
राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल धनावड़ में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी घनश्याम मीना ने औचक निरीक्षण करके जायजा लिया गया व शिक्षण सहित अध्यापकों की उपस्थिति को लेकर जांच की । प्रधानाचार्य भोजराज मीना ने जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को स्कूल की गतिविधियों के बारे में विस्तृत जानकारी देकर अवगत कराया । शिक्षा अधिकारी ने साफ सफाई तथा अध्यापकों के कार्यों की प्रशंसा की ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें