पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Dausa
  • Do Not Let This Recruitment Hospitalize The Youth, The Private Company Broke The Corona Guideline In The Government Premises, The Administration Kept Watching

कोरोना गाइडलाइन तोड़ी:ये भर्ती कहीं युवाओं को अस्पताल में भर्ती न करा दे निजी कंपनी ने सरकारी परिसर में कोरोना गाइडलाइन तोड़ी, प्रशासन देखता रहा

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बांदीकुई में बढ़ रहे कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद भी सरकारी कार्यालयों में प्रशासन की नाक के नीचे कोरोना गाइडलाइन की जमकर धज्जियां उड़ाई जा रही है। एक निजी कंपनी द्वारा पंचायत समिति हाल में बुलाई गई सुपरवाइजर व सुरक्षा कर्मी भर्ती के लिए यहां 800 युवाओं की भीड़ उमड़ी। जिसमें कोरोना गाइडलाइन की जमकर धज्जियां उड़ी। प्रशासन इसे देखता रहा। एक निजी कंपनी द्वारा पंचायत समिति परिसर में भर्ती आयोजित की गई थी। जिसमें युवाओं को सुपरवाइजर व सुरक्षाकर्मी पद के लिए बुलाया गया था। भर्ती को लेकर सुबह से ही यहां युवाओं की भीड़ एकत्रित होना शुरू हो गई, लेकिन कोरोना गाइड लाइन के लिए कंपनी द्वारा कोई बंदोबस्त नहीं करने के कारण जमकर दिनभर धज्जियां उड़ती रही। कंपनी के प्रतिनिधियों ने यहां आने के बाद हॉल के अंदर अपनी कार्रवाई शुरू की,जबकि हॉल के बाहर युवाओं की जबरदस्त भीड़ होने से कोरोना गाइडलाइन की धज्जियां उड़ती रही।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रही ताक पर, कुछ युवाओं के मास्क भी नहीं भर्ती के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना के लिए कंपनी और प्रशासन की ओर से कोई बंदोबस्त नहीं किए गए। जिससे युवाओं में खड़े रहने के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं रही। साथ ही बहुत से युवा बिना मास्क के भी पहुंचे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें