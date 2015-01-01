पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेयजल आपूर्ति बंद:बाणगंगा होदायली पंप हाउस पर मरम्मत कार्य के कारण पेयजल आपूर्ति बंद रहेगी

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
जन स्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिकी विभाग के सहायक अभियन्ता हनुमान प्रसाद मीना ने बताया कि शहरी जल योजना दौसा के बाणगंगा होदायली पंप हाउस पर मरम्मत कार्य के कारण पेयजल सप्लाई बंद रहेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि 12 दिसम्बर शनिवार को शाम 4 बजे से 13 दिसम्बर को शाम 6 बजे तक 26 घंटे का शटडाउन रखा जायेगा। जिससे दौसा शहर में पानी की आवक बंद रहेगी। पानी की आवक बंद रहने के कारण आईपीएस पंप हाउस से होने वाली सप्लाई आगरा रोड, शिव कॉलोनी,पटेल कॉलोनी, जोशी कॉलोनी, जड़ाव फाटक, मीना कॉलोनी, सोमनाथ नगर आदि में पेयजल सप्लाई 72 घंटे के स्थान पर 96 घंटे में 14 दिसम्बर को तथा पुलिस लाईन, पी.जी. कॉलेज उच्च जलाशय से होने वाली गणेश नगर, गायत्री नगर, हनुमान नगर की पेयजल सप्लाई 72 घंटे के अंतराल पर 14 दिसम्बर को होगी। अम्बेडकर नगर उच्च जलाशय से होने वाली खटीकान मोहल्ला,शिव कॉलोनी आदि की पेयजल सप्लाई 15 दिसम्बर को होगी।

