बारिश की कमी का असर:बारिश की कमी के कारण इस बार जिले में घटेगा रबी का रकबा, अभी मात्र 23 फीसदी ही बुआई हुई

दौसा13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में इस बार बारिश कम हुई है। इसके चलते नमी कम होने व भूजल स्तर गिरने से रबी फसल की बोआई का रकबा घटेगा। नवंबर माह शुरू हो गया, लेकिन अभी तक रबी की लक्ष्य से 23 फीसदी ही बोआई हो पाई है। नमी कम होने व कुओं में पानी की कमी होने के कारण सरसों की बोआई कम हो रही है। वहीं जौ व गेहूं की बोआई का रकबा भी कम हो सकता है। इस बार जिले में सामान्य से 74.46 प्रतिशत ही बारिश हुई है। जिले में 25.54 प्रतिशत बारिश कम हुई है। इसके चलते नमी कम होने से सरसों व चना की बोआई कम हो पाई है। जिले में इस बार 1 लाख 77 हजार हेक्टूयर में रबी फसल की बोआई का लक्ष्य रखा गया है, लेकिन अभी तक 40 हजार 750 हेक्टेयर में ही बोआई हो पाई है। इस बार बाधों में भी पानी की आवक कम हुई है। सरसों की बोआई का 60 हजार हेक्टेयर लक्ष्य रखा था, जिसमें अभी तक 25 हजार हेक्टेयर में ही बोआई हो पाई है। हालाकि सरसों की बोआई 15 नवंबर तक होगी। इस बार चने की बोआई भी कम होगी। अभी तक 15 हजार हेक्टेयर में बोआई हुई है। जबकि 20 हजार हेक्टेयर का लक्ष्य रखा है। गेहूं की बोआई भी शुरू : जिले में गेहूं की बोआई भी शुरू हो गई। हालाकि अभी तक 50 हेक्टेयर में बोआई हुई है। कृषि विभाग की ओर से इस बार 85 हजार हेक्टेयर में गेहूं की बोआई का लक्ष्य रखा है। कुओं में पानी कम होने से इस बार गेहूं की बोआई भी कम हो सकती है। तारामीरा भी एक हजार हेक्टेयर के लक्ष्य के मुकाबले 350 हेक्टेयर में बोआई हुई है। 25.54 फीसदी कम हुई है बारिश : जिले में इस बार सामान्य से 25.54 प्रतिशत बारिश कम हुई है। जिले में 455.76 मिमी औसत बारिश हुई है। जो सामान्य की 74.46 प्रतिशत बारिश है। रेडिया बांध पर 506 मिमी, बांदीकुई में 401, सिकराय में 416, महवा में 660, मोरेल में 555, रामगढ़ पचवारा में 543, राहुवास में 348, लालसोट में 449, सैंथल सागर में 473, दौसा में 569, लवाण में 363 व नांगल राजावतान में 485 मिमी बारिश हुई है। बारिश कम होने से बांधों में भी पानी की आवक कम हुई थी। जिले में जल संसाधन विभाग के अधीन 18 बांध हैं, लेकिन इस बार आठ बांधों में ही पानी की आवक हुई। इस बार मात्र मोरेल बांध से ही नहर खुल सकेगी।
घटेगा रबी फसल का रकबा : कृषि विस्तार दौसा के उप निदेशक राधेश्याम मीणा का कहना है कि इस बार जिले में एक लाख 77 हजार हेक्टेयर में रबी की बोआई का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। अभी तक 40 हजार 750 हेक्टेयर में बोआई हुई है। बारिश कम होने के कारण नमी का अभाव होने से लक्ष्य की तुलना में बोआई कम होने की संभावना है।

