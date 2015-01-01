पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्त निर्देश:कर्मचारियाें को ऑफिस के साथ फील्ड में भी पहनी होगी यूनिफार्म, वरना हाेगी कार्रवाई

दाैसाएक घंटा पहले
  • यूनिफार्म में न मिलने पर संबंधित कार्मिक से वर्दी भत्ते की राशि भी वसूली जाएगी, संभागीय आयुक्त ने जारी किए आदेश

जिन अधिकारी-कर्मचारियाें के लिए यूनिफार्म (वर्दी) अलाउ है, उन्हें ड्यूटी टाइम में ऑफिस और फिल्ड दाेनाें जगह अनिवार्य रूप से यूनिफार्म पहनकर रहना हाेगा। वरना उच्चाधिकारियों के विजिट, निरीक्षण या भ्रमण के दाैरान काेई अधिकारी/ कर्मचारी बिना यूनिफार्म पाया जाता है ताे उसके खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। साथ ही यूनिफार्म धारण नहीं करने की स्थिति में संबंधित कार्मिक से वर्दी भत्ते राशि की वसूली भी की जाएगी। इस संबंध में जयपुर संभागीय आयुक्त डाॅ. समित शर्मा ने एक दिन पूर्व 14 दिसंबर काे आदेश जारी किए हैं।

विभिन्न सरकारी विभागों में अधिकारी/कर्मचारी के लिए यूनिफार्म निर्धारित की हुई है। इसमें प्रत्येक विभाग के वाहन चालक, चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी, सुरक्षाकर्मी, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के चिकित्सक, नर्सेज, एएनएम, वार्ड बाॅय, नगर निकाय के फायर मैन, लाइन मेन, हेल्पर, सफाईकर्मी, विद्युत विभाग के लाइन मेन, हेल्पर, राेडवेज के चालक/परिचालक, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, सहायिका, साथिन, आशा सहयाेगिनी, वन विभाग के क्षेत्रीय वन अधिकारी ग्रेड-1/ग्रेड-2, वनपाल, सहायक वन पाल, वन रक्षक, आबकारी विभाग में आबकारी निराेधक दल के अधिकारी, संयुक्त आबकारी आयुक्त, उपायुक्त, आबकारी अधिकारी, सहायक आबकारी अधिकारी, आबकारी निरीक्षक, प्रहराधिकारीगण, जमादार, आबकारी सिपाही, वाहन चालक, परिवहन विभाग में निरीक्षक, उप निरीक्षक, सुरक्षा गार्ड, पशु पालन में पशु चिकित्सक व पशु चिकित्साकर्मी के अतिरिक्त अन्य विभागों में भी जहां अधिकारी/कर्मचारियाें के लिए यूनिफार्म निर्धारित है, उन्हें अनिवार्य रूप से यूनिफार्म पहनकर रहना हाेगा।

इसके पीछे तीन उद्देश्य है। पहला-अधिकारी/कर्मचारी की कार्यस्थल पर समय की पाबंदी, उपस्थिति व पूरे समय कार्यालय/फील्ड में सेवा के लिए उपलब्धता रहना। दूसरा-इससे कार्यस्थल यानी ऑफिस व फील्ड में अधिकारी/कर्मचारी की पदीय पहचान हाेगी।

तीसरा और अहम उद्देश्य-यह है कि फील्ड में यूनिफार्म पहनने से अलग से पहचाने जाने से सरकार की विभिन्न याेजनाओं का लाभ आमजन तक पहुंचने में मदद मिलेगी। यानी आमजन काे स्वयं के काम के लिए अधिकृत अधिकारी-कर्मचारी से संपर्क करने में आसानी हाेगी। साथ ही पारदर्शिता भी आएगी।

इसकी पालना व पर्यवेक्षण की जिम्मेदारी संबंधित कार्यालय अध्यक्ष/संस्था प्रभारी, ब्लाॅक, जिला व संभाग स्तरीय अधिकारी की हाेगी। संबंधित नियंत्रण अधिकारी काे ड्यूटी के समय यूनिफार्म पहनने की पालना कठाेरता से कराई जाए तथा लापरवाही/अनुशासनहीनता पर संबंधित अधिकारी-कर्मचारी के खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जाए। इसमें महत्वपूर्ण बात यह भी है कि जिन अधिकारी-कर्मचारियाें काे यूनिफार्म भत्ते का नगद भुगतान किया जाता है, उनके द्वारा यूनिफार्म नहीं पहनने पर यूनिफार्म भत्ता राशि की वसूली की जाएगी।

किसी भी कार्यालय में आमजन का वास्ता सबसे पहले सहायक कर्मचारी से ही पड़ता है, क्याेंकि वे ही गेट या बाॅस के चैंबर के बाहर तैनात रहते हैं। लेकिन अधिकांश कार्यालयों में सहायक कर्मचारी बाॅस की भांति पैंट-शर्ट, जींस-टी शर्ट पहनकर रहते हैं, जिससे आम लाेग उन्हें पहचान नहीं पाते हैं। ऐसे में आम लाेगाें काे खुद के काम कराने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारी/बाबू तक पहुंचने के लिए भटकना पड़ता है।

अब संभागीय आयुक्त डाॅ. शर्मा द्वारा यूनिफार्म पहनने के मामले में सख्ती करने से सहायक कर्मचारी काे ऑफिस के साथ-साथ फील्ड में जाते समय भी यूनिफार्म में रहना पड़ेगा, जिसका बड़ा लाभ आम लाेगाें काे भी मिलेगा। इसमें गाैरतलब बात यह है कि संभागीय आयुक्त डाॅ. समित शर्मा आदेश जारी कर भूलने वाले अधिकारी नहीं हैं, वे अपने आदेशाें का सख्ती से पालन कराने का माद्दा भी रखते हैं और ध्यान भी।

राज्य कर्मचारी काे यूनिफार्म भत्ता राशि का नगद भुगतान किया जाता है। इसमें नर्स (नर्सिंग स्टाफ) काे 2250 रुपए, सचिवालय के जमादार काे 2250, अन्य विभागों के जमादार काे 1800, ड्राइवर 1800, चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी 1650, महिला चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी 1950 और तकनीकी कर्मचारी काे प्रति वर्ष 1650 रुपए यूनिफार्म भत्ता राशि का भुगतान किया है। इसमें से किसी ने भी यूनिफार्म नहीं पहनी ताे संबंधित अधिकारी/कर्मचारी की यूनिफार्म राशि की वसूली की जाएगी।

