अतिक्रमण:सीसी रोड पर बबूल के पेड़ डालकर अतिक्रमण किया

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
राजेश पायलट स्टेडियम के पास रामकुंड की ढाणी में भैरू जी के मंदिर के पास कुछ लोगों ने सीसी रोड पर बबूल के पेड़ डालकर अतिक्रमण कर लिया है। इस मामले में नागरिकों ने नगर परिषद के आयुक्त को ज्ञापन देकर अतिक्रमण हटाने की मांग की है। नागरिकों ने बताया कि नगर परिषद ने 15 साल पहले सीसी रोड, नाली, रोड लाइट आदि बनाए थे। लेकिन असामाजिक तत्वों ने रोड पर पत्थर व कांटेदार पेड़ डालकर रास्ता बंद कर दिया। जिससे आवागमन बंद हो गया है। अतिक्रमण को हटाने पर लड़ाई झगड़ा व गाली गलौज कर रहे हैं। यहां तक कि लोगों को जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी जा रही है। अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए नप का दल पहुंचा तो मारपीट पर उतारू लोगों ने दल को बैरंग लौटा दिया। इस मामले में लोगों ने कोतवाली में रिपोर्ट भी दे दी है। ज्ञापन देने वालों में छोटे लाल सैनी, गंगाराम सैनी, शंकर लाल सैनी, रमेश सैनी, डूंगाराम सैनी, बाबूलाल सैनी आदि थे।

