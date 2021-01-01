पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरपंच के भाई की रिहाई की मांग:पुलिस के बल प्रयोग के बाद भी 7 फुट ऊंचे गेट को फांद कर कलेक्ट्रेट में घुसी महिलाएं

दौसा3 घंटे पहले
  • कालवान सरपंच के भाई की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में कलेक्ट्रेट पर महिलाओं का हंगामा

क्रशर प्लांट पर तोड़फोड़ व मारपीट मामले में कालवान सरपंच के भाई की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में सोमवार को दूसरे दिन भी ग्रामीण कलेक्ट्रेट पर आ धमके। इनमें बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं ने उग्र प्रदर्शन किया। पुलिस के बल प्रयोग के बाद भी महिलाएं कलेक्ट्रेट का गेट व चारदीवारी फांद कर परिसर में घुस गई। पुलिस ने हल्का बल प्रयोग कर भीड़ को गेट से पीछे की ओर खदेड़ दिया। लेकिन आक्रोशित महिलाओं ने फिर धावा बोल दिया और कलेक्ट्रेट के गेट पर एक-एक कर चढ़कर महिलाएं परिसर के अंदर पहुंच गई। इससे मौके पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मियों और अधिकारियों के हाथ-पांव फूल गए। ग्रामीणों ने सरपंच के भाई की रिहाई की मांग की। बाद में महिलाएं डॉ. किरोड़ी लाल मीणा के धरने में शामिल होकर बैठ गई। डॉ. किरोड़ी ने आक्रोशित महिलाओं को समझाया तथा कार्रवाई कराने का भरोसा दिलाया।सरपंच बोली- अवैध खनन करने वालों व अधिकारियों में साठगांठकालवाण की सरपंच मीरा देवी ने कहा कि उनके भाई के खिलाफ पुलिस ने झूठा केस दर्ज किया है। अवैध खनन व क्रशर चलाने वालों से पुलिस और प्रशासन के अधिकारी मिले हुए हैं। अब कलेक्टर के साथ वार्ता करने के बाद उन्हें जांच कराने की झूठी तसल्ली दी जा रही है। रोते हुए सरपंच ने कहा कि वह अपने भाई के साथ रहती है। पिता भी नहीं है ऐसे में अब उन्हें अकेला रहना पड़ेगा। 2 दिन से भूखी प्यासी घूम रही है। लेकिन भाई की रिहाई नहीं कर रहे हैं।

डॉ. किरोड़ी ने धरना समाप्त किया, बोले- ईस्टर्न राजस्थान कैनाल परियोजना से सवाई व दौसा को पानी के लिए संसद सत्र के बाद प्रदेश स्तर पर होगा आंदोलन

डॉ किरोड़ी ने कलेक्टर व एसपी से वार्ता की। उन्होंने कहा कि ईआरसीपी में दौसा, करौली व सवाई माधोपुर जिले के बड़े भूभाग को पानी मुहैया कराने, बिजली सब्सिडी चालू करने, भ्रष्टाचार व महिलाओं की खरीद-फरोख्त आदि के मुद्दों पर 27 जनवरी को चीफ सेक्रेटरी व सभी विभागों के सचिवों के साथ उनकी वार्ता होगी। उसके बाद वे वार्ता का नतीजा जनता को बताएंगे। डॉ. किरोड़ी ने सरपंचों की मांग पर मुख्यमंत्री की घोषणा का स्वागत किया और कहा कि फिलहाल धरने को वे समाप्त कर रहे हैं। ईआरसीपी में जिलों को पानी मुहैया कराने के लिए प्रदेश में बड़ा आंदोलन किया जाएगा। इसमें पूर्वी राजस्थान के 13 जिलों में विशेष रूप से आंदोलन होगा। यह आंदोलन संसद सत्र के बाद में करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि कालवाण में अवैध खनन व अवैध क्रशर के मामले में पर्यावरण, खनन विभाग, जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत की ओर से अवैध क्रशर व खनन पर कार्रवाई कराई जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि सरपंच के भाई की रिहाई हाईकोर्ट के मार्फत होगी। इस मामले की बड़े अधिकारियों से जांच कराई जाएगी और धाराओं को हटवाया जाएगा।

कोर्ट ने सरपंच भाई को जेल भेजा, अन्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए क्रशर बंद

सिकराय| कालवान में क्रशर प्लांट पर तोड़फोड़ व मारपीट के मामले में गिरफ्तार सरपंच के भाई को पुलिस ने सोमवार को सिकराय न्यायालय में पेश किया जहां से 6 फरवरी तक जेल भेज दिया। इधर क्रशर एवं माइंस यूनियन ने बैठक कर अन्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने तक काम बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया गया। उन्होंने एसपी को ज्ञापन देकर सरपंच व भाई के खिलाफ क्रशर व माइंस से अवैध रूप से चौथवसूली करने के लिए समाजकंटकों को उकसाने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने बताया कि सरपंच एवं उसके प्रतिनिधि पहाड़ों में क्रशर एवं माइंस संचालकों से अवैध वसूली करने की नीयत से करीब दो माह से रास्ते बंद कर खनन कार्य में बाधा डाल रहे हैं। उन्होंने एसपी मामले में कार्रवाई की मांग कर क्रशर प्लांट पर हमला करने वाले अन्य आरोपियों की भी जल्द गिरफ्तारी की मांग की।

