गाड़ी को रोक कर हमला:एक्सप्रेस हाइवे निर्माण कंपनी की गाड़ी को रोक कर हमला, 3 कर्मचारी घायल

दौसा4 घंटे पहले
  • कालाखो बाने का बरखेड़ा मार्ग पर घात लगा कर बैठे थे बाइक सवार बदमाश

सदर थाना इलाके के कालाखो बाने का बरखेड़ा मार्ग पर गुरुवार सायं बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने दिल्ली-मुंबई एक्सप्रेस हाइवे निर्माण कंपनी की गाड़ी को रुकवा कर कर्मचारियों पर लाठी-डंडों से ताबड़तोड़ हमला कर दिया जिससे बोलेरो में सवार 3 कर्मचारी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। बदमाशों ने कंपनी की गाड़ी पर सरियों से शीशे तोड़ डाले तथा गाड़ी को बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। बदमाश कंपनी के कर्मचारियों के मोबाइल छीनकर ले गए। घटना की जानकारी लगते ही डाटा प्लान से कंपनी के अधिकारियों सहित कर्मचारी गाड़ियां लेकर घटनास्थल पर पर पहुंचे। मौका मुआयना कर घटना सदर थाना पुलिस व कंट्रोल रूम को दी। सूचना के 1 घंटे बाद भी पुलिस के मौके पर नहीं पहुंचने से गुस्साए लोगों ने प्रशासन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। घायल कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि बदमाशों ने जिला एटा प्लांट से कर्मचारियों की गाड़ी निकलने से पहले से ही रेकी कर रखी थी। ज्यूं ही गाड़ी निकलकर कालाखो बस स्टैंड के समीप नाले पार करनेलगी त्योंही घात लगाकर बैठे बदमाशों ने गाड़ी को चारों ओर से घेरकर रुकवा लिया तथा गाड़ी रुकते ही बदमाशों ने लाठी सरियों से गाड़ी व कर्मचारियों पर हमला कर दिया।

सूचना के एक घंटे बाद भी मौके पर नहीं पहुंची पुलिस, आक्रोशित लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन

कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि बाइक सवार बदमाश स्थानीय भाषा बोल रहे थे। लोगो को आते देख बदमाश बाइकों पर सवार होकर भाग छूटे। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि बाइक सवार बदमाशों द्वारा गाड़ी व कर्मचारियों पर किए हमले के बाद कर्मचारियों के रोने चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनकर आसपास के ढाणियों के लोग घटनास्थल की ओर दौड़ पड़े लोगो का हुजूम घटनास्थल की ओर उम्र तक देख बदमाश बाइकों पर सवार होकर घायलों को मौके पर ही पड़े छोड़कर बाइकों पर सवार होकर रफूचक्कर हो गए। सूचना के 1 घंटे बाद भी पुलिस के मौके पर नहीं पहुंचने से गुस्साए लोगों ने प्रशासन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। हमले में घायल। घायल अभिषेक पुत्र प्रधान सिंह राजपूत निवासी यूपी ने बताया कि हम कुछ समझ पाते उससे पहले ही बदमाशों ने गाड़ी सहित हमारे ऊपर डंडों से हमला कर दिया। हमले में अभिषेक जयवीर ओमप्रकाश गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया जिन्हें ग्रामीणों ने जिला चिकित्सालय में ले जाकर भर्ती कराए गए। सदर थाने के ड्यूटी अधिकारी सुमेर सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

