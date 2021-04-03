पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि बिलों का विरोध:दौसा में किसानों की महापंचायत व ट्रैक्टर रैली आज, कांग्रेस के साथ 13 व्यापारिक संगठनों ने भी दिया समर्थन, बंद रहेंगे बाजार

दौसा4 घंटे पहले
  • किसानों के साथ कांग्रेस नेताओं ने पायलट स्टेडियम में तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप दिया, सचिन पायलट भी आएंगे

संयुक्त किसान संगठन द्वारा किसान महापंचायत व रैली 5 फरवरी को सुबह 11 बजे पायलट स्टेडियम में आयोजित होगी। महापंचायत को सचिन पायलट सहित कई नेता संबोधित करेंगे।महापंचायत के लिए स्टेडियम में पांडाल बनाया गया है। वहीं कार्यकर्ता एवं कांग्रेस के नेता तैयारियों में जुटे हुए हैं। महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री ममता भूपेश, विधायक मुरारी लाल मीणा, बांदीकुई विधायक जी.आर. खटाणा सहित कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारी एवं जनप्रतिनिधि किसान पंचायत की तैयारियों में जुटे हुए हैं। महापंचायत को 13 व्यापारिक संगठनों ने भी समर्थन दिया है। जो अपने प्रतिष्ठान बंद कर महापंचायत में शामिल होंगे।मानगंज व्यापार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष राकेश चौधरी ने बताया कि आदर्श व्यापार मंडल पूनम टॉकीज के पीछे, फल सब्जी मंडी थोक व्यापार मंडल, फल सब्जी फुटकर विक्रेता संघ, कपड़ा व्यापार संघ, रेडीमेड गारमेंट एसोसिएशन, कियोस्क संघ, आरा मशीन कामगार संगठन, ज्वेलर्स एसोसिएशन ,खुदरा व्यापार संघ, मोबाइल एसोसिएशन, ठेला व्यापार मंडल, प्रिंटिंग प्रेस एसोसिएशन द्वारा प्रतिष्ठान बंद कर किसानों के समर्थन में महापंचायत में शामिल होने का ऐलान किया है। किसान महापंचायत के लिए विधायक मुरारी लाल मीणा ने कृषि उपज मंडी व फल सब्जी मंडी में जनसंपर्क किया। किसानों को केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित कृषि बिलों के संबंध में बताया। कांग्रेस उद्योग व व्यापार प्रकोष्ठ के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष मनोहर लाल गुप्ता ने किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करते हुए जिले के व्यापारियों से भाग लेने का आग्रह किया। प्रिंटिंग प्रेस एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष शिवचरण भंडाना ने सभी प्रेस मालिकों से अपने प्रतिष्ठान बंद रखने का आह्वान किया है।

प्रशासन भी अलर्ट : 600 पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ जयपुर व भरतपुर से आई अारएसी की तीन कंपनियां भी तैनात रहेंगी

बांदीकुई| विधायक जीआर खटाना ने शुक्रवार पायलट स्टेडियम दौसा में होने वाली किसान महापंचायत को लेकर गुरुवार को कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक ली। महासभा की तैयारियों की समीक्षा की ।विधायक खटाना ने कहा कि बांदीकुई से एक हजार ट्रेक्टरों का लक्ष्य रखा है व विधानसभा क्षेत्र से बीस हज़ार लोग महापंचायत में हिस्सा लेंगे। पायलट स्टेडियम में होने वाली महापंचायत को पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट सहित अन्य नेता सं‍बोधित करेंगे। महापंचायत में किसान, मजदूर, व्यापारी ट्रैक्टरों से पहुचेंगे।इस दौरान नगर अध्यक्ष अशोक काठ, नगरपालिका उपाध्यक्ष राजेश शर्मा, पूर्व प्रधान प्रेम देवी मीना, आईटी सेल के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष नरेन्द्र बैंसला, रूपसिंह पीलवाल, सोहन लाल मीना, राजाराम एडवोकेट, सुबोध पण्डित, पीयूष झालानी, देशराज फौजी, माही गुर्जर, सोनू मुश्ताक, हरिमोहन माल, बबलू तिवाड़ी, गिरीश शर्मा, विश्राम प्रजापत, सुखदेव दायमा, भवानी चौधरी मौजूद थे। दूसरी ओर महापंचायत को लेकर तीनो पंचायत सामितियों के दर्जनों गांवों में युवा नेता हिमांशु खटाणा, ब्लॉंक अध्यक्ष जयसिंह बैरवा, हरिमोहन माल, डाॅ. हरिसिंह पीलवाल, विजयसिह मोराडी, रामसिंह महाना, हरिमोहन पुन्दरपाडा, रामधन छावडी,प्रभुदयाल महाणा,भगवानसहाय खोण्ड, विश्राम नूरपुर व रतन पटेल ने जनसंपर्क किया।

आगरा राेड से वाहन शहर में प्रवेश नहीं करेंगे

किसान महापंचायत व रैली के दाैरान करीब 600 पुलिसकर्मी व आरएसी के जवान तैनात रहेंगे।एएसपी अनिल सिंह चौैहान ने बताया कि तीन आरएसी की कंपनी तैनात रहेगी। इनमें भरतपुर व जयपुर से आरएसी की एक-एक कंपनी दाैसा पहुंच गई है। एक कंपनी पहले से दाैसा में तैनात हैं। जिले से पुलिस का जाब्ता भी तैनात रहेगा। महापंचायत व रैली में आगरा राेड की ओर से आने वाहन शहर में प्रवेश नहीं करेंगे। आगरा राेड की ओर से आने वाले वाहन बाइपास हाेकर स्टेडियम आ सकेंगे। वहीं लालसाेट की ओर से आने वाले वाहन भी लालसाेट बाइपास से स्टेडियम आ सकेंगे।गेट नं. 1 से किसान व गेट नं. 2 से वीआईपी को प्रवेशस्टेडियम व बाहर वाहन पार्किंग रहेगी। किसानों के वाहन स्टेडियम के गेट नंबर 3 से प्रवेश करेंगे। गेट नंबर 1 से महापंचायत में किसान प्रवेश कर सकेंगे। वीआईपी गेट नंबर 2 से आ सकेंगे। उनके लिए अलग से पार्किंग बनाई गई है। स्टेडियम रोड पर महापंचायत में आने वाले वाहन ही जा सकेंगे।

