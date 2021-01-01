पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:दिल्ली-मुंबई एक्सप्रेस वे के लिए अवाप्त भूमि का मुआवजा दिए बिना ही कब्जा खाली करने का फरमान, अरनिया कलां के किसानों का कलेक्ट्रेट पर प्रदर्शन

दौसा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो किमी के दायरे में आ रही है 65 बीघा जमीन, किसानों ने ज मांगा 30 दिन का समय, बोले- फसल कटाई के बाद ही छोड़ देंगे कब्जा

दिल्ली मुंबई एक्सप्रेस वे के लिए अवाप्त भूमि का मुआवजा दिए बिना ही किसानों से जमीन खाली कराने का फरमान देखकर किसानों में आक्रोश व्याप्त हो गया। किसानों ने कलेक्ट्रेट पर प्रदर्शन कर जमीन खाली कराने के लिए 30 दिन का समय देने की मांग की। किसानों का कहना था कि रामगढ़ पचवारा तहसील के ग्राम अरनिया कलां में एक्सप्रेस वे के लिए उनकी जमीन अवाप्त करने की जानकारी उनको प्रशासन ने दी है। लेकिन अभी तक उन्होंने कोई मुआवजा नहीं लिया है। एसडीएम ने 27 जनवरी को 2 दिन में ही जमीन खाली करने का आदेश दिया है। इससे लोगों में आक्रोश व्याप्त हो गया है।

लहलहाती फसल को नष्ट करने का दबाव बना रहे हैं प्रशासनिक अधिकारी

किसानों का कहना था कि इस भूमि पर अभी फसल खड़ी है, जो एक माह में पक कर तैयार हो जाएगी। हमें 30 दिन का समय दिया जाए, जिससे फसल को काटकर जमीन का मुआवजा लेकर कब्जा संभला देंगे। लेकिन अधिकारियों द्वारा रोजाना किसानों पर फसल नष्ट करने का दबाव बनाया जा रहा है। इन किसानों की लगभग 65 बीघा जमीन 2 किलोमीटर के दायरे में है। जिस पर उगी फसल को प्रशासनिक अधिकारी नष्ट करने पर आमादा है। फसल कटाई व मुआवजा मिलने के बाद वे स्वतं ही इस जमीन से अपना कब्जा छोड़ देंगे। ज्ञापन देने वालों में मुरारी लाल शर्मा, शंकर लाल शर्मा, रामगोपाल शर्मा, गणेश शर्मा, किशन लाल शर्मा, कल्याण सहाय शर्मा, चंद्र प्रकाश शर्मा, ब्रजमोहन शर्मा, अशोक शर्मा आदि थे।

