अवैध बजरी परिवहन:पांच ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियां, दो डंपर किए जब्त, 5 लोग गिरफ्तार

दौसा8 मिनट पहले
  • अवैध बजरी परिवहन के खिलाफ पुलिस का अभियान

लालसोट पुलिस ने बजरी के हो रहे अवैध परिवहन पर रोकथाम लगाने के लिए थानाधिकारी राजवीर सिंह की अगुवाई में रविवार की रात को पुलिस टीम ने छापामारी कर बजरी के अवैध रूप से परिवहन कर रहे लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की। शांति भंग करने के मामले को लेकर 5 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने दो डंपर 5 ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों को जब्त करने की कार्यवाही की। थाना अधिकारी ने बताया कि टोंक तथा सवाई माधोपुर जिले के खनन क्षेत्र से होकर बजरी भरकर अवैध रूप से परिवहन ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों तथा डंपर द्वारा किया जा रहा है। मामले पर संज्ञान लेकर पुलिस ने कार्यवाही की। उन्होंने बताया कि भारी मात्रा में हो रहे परिवहन की रोकथाम के लिए पुलिस जाब्ते की आवश्यकता है। उच्च अधिकारियों को मामले की जानकारी देकर मांग की जाएगी । खनिज विभाग के अधिकारियों तथा पुलिस की मदद से अवैध परिवहन को रोकथाम करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसमें कोई कोताही नहीं होने देगी। उन्होंने बताया कि बजरी माफिया से जुड़े लोगों द्वारा शांति भंग करने का प्रयास किया गया। जिस के मामले को लेकर मनराज भाड़ौती देशराज बेरवा डिडवाड़ी मारूफ दोनदरी रामकेश मीणा रालावास चरत लाल मीणा रालावास को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

