अनदेखी - मरीजों में रोष:चिकित्सक व स्टाफ के नहीं आने से मरीजों में रोष

दौसा5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मरीजों का कहना- स्टाफ समय पर नहीं आने से काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है

दुब्बी राजकीय प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र टोरडा में गुरुवार को चिकित्सक व स्टाफ के नहीं आने से मरीजों में रोष व्याप्त हो गया। जानकारी के अनुसार राज्य सरकार की ओर से करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर टोरडा में प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का भवन बनाया गया।काफी समय से टोरडा प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में चिकित्सक के समय पर नहीं आने से मरीजों को परेशानी हो रही है। लोकेश कुमार ने बताया कि यहां पर तैनात चिकित्सक समय पर नहीं आता है। वह नियमित के बजाय दो-तीन दिन में एक बार आते हैं। चिकित्सक के नियमित नहीं आने से यहां पर तैनात स्टाफ कंपाउंडर सहित अन्य लोग भी समय पर नहीं आने से मरीजों को इधर-उधर भटकना पड़ रहा है। यहां पर चिकित्सक के अलावा फार्मासिस्ट व कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर दूसरे केंद्रों पर कार्य कर रहे हैं। केवल दो कंपाउंडर तैनात है। गुरुवार को करीब 11 बजे तक चिकित्सालय में कोई भी चिकित्सा कर्मी नहीं आया। जिससे वहां पर करीब एक दर्जन मरीज इधर-उधर भटकते रहे। मरीजों का कहना है कि स्टाफ समय पर नहीं आने से उन्हें काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। मजबूरी में मरीजों को झोलाछाप से उपचार लेना पड़ रहा है। चिकित्सक के समय पर नहीं आने से प्रसव के लिए भी महिलाओं को सिकंदरा व दौसा जाना पड़ रहा है। इस मामले की जानकारी जब दूरभाष पर जिला मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी दोसा को दी गई। उनके निर्देश के बाद यहां पर तैनात चिकित्सक डॉ बाबूलाल मीणा व कंपाउंडर छोटे लाल सैनी 2 घंटे की देरी से अस्पताल पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि चिकित्सक समय पर नहीं आते हैं। चिकित्सा विभाग इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। डॉक्टर बाबूलाल मीणा का कहना है कि टीकाकरण की जांच करने के कारण वह अस्पताल देरी से आया। कंपाउंडर छोटे लाल सैनी का कहना है कि उसकी गाड़ी खराब हो गई इसलिए देरी से आया। बीसीएमएचओ डॉ अमित कुमार का कहना है कि मामले की जांच करवा कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी भविष्य में वाक्य और से भी देखा जाएगा।

