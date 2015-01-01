पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी का असर:सर्दी में गजक की डिमांड बढ़ी, लोग इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए कर रहे खाने में इस्तेमाल

दौसा19 मिनट पहले
बारिश व ओलावृष्टि के बाद अब ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ गया है। सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही बाजार में गजक की डिमांड भी बढ़ गई है। इन दिनों मंडी में तिल की आवक भी अच्छी हो रही है। ऐसे में गजक विक्रेताओं के कारखानों में कारीगर गजक बनाने में जुटे हुए हैं। तिल एवं गुड़ को मिलाकर गजक बनाई जा रही है। तिल को सेंक कर गुड़ के साथ कूटा जाता है। इसके बाद इसके लच्छे तैयार कर कारीगर गजक बनाते हैं। दौसा की गजक का अन्य शहरों में भी क्रेज है। यहां के लोग सौगात में रिश्तेदारों व परिचितों को गजक की सौगात जरूर भेजते हैं। तिल की तासीर गर्म होने के कारण यह सर्दियों में फायदेमंद रहता है। इस बार लोग कोरोना के कारण इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए भी गजक का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। इन दिनों मंडी में तिल के भाव 10000 हजार से लेकर 10 हजार 500 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक है। रामावतार साहू ने बताया कि तिल एवं मूंगफली की लगभग 25 वैरायटी में गजक बना रहे हैं। इनमें गुड़ की गजक, चीनी की गजक, तिल पपड़ी, तिल के लड्डू, मूंगफली चिक्की, काजू गजक, ड्राई फ्रूट चिक्की, मूंगफली लच्छा लवली चिक्की, क्रेंची गजक, क्रेची लड्डू, तिलकुटा टिकिया एवं तिलकुटा बर्फी आदि की वैरायटी तैयार की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि सर्दी बढने से बाजार में गजक की मांग बढ़ गई है।बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र में आए दिन होने वाले जाम से मुक्ति के लिए अधिकारियों ने लिया जायजा (लालसोट): उपखंड मुख्यालय पर बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र में आयोजन होने वाले जाम की घटनाओं तथा दुर्घटना के बढ़ते अंदेशे को लेकर उपखंड अधिकारी गोपाल जांगिड़ पुलिस उप अधीक्षक सतीश यादव की अगुवाई में नगर पालिका प्रशासन की टीम मौके पर पहुंची तथा बस स्टेंड क्षेत्र का जायजा लिया। इस अवसर पर उपखंड अधिकारी ने ठेले वालों तथा बस संचालकों को निर्धारित सीमा में वाहनों को खड़ा करने की व्यवस्था किए जाने के निर्देश दिए ताकि यातायात के लिए आवागमन कोई अड़चन नहीं आए। किसी तरह की वाहन दुर्घटना न हो इसका विशेष ध्यान रखा जाए ।इस अवसर पर उन्होंने ठेलो को खड़ा करने के लिए बाउंड्री लाइन बनाए जाने के निर्देश दिए। बाउंड्री लाइन की सीमा को तोड़कर आगे बढ़ने वाले ठेले वाहन चालकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए।

