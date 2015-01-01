पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाथ धुलाई दिवस:हाथ धुलाई दिवस : चिकित्सा विभाग पर लिक्विड हैंड वॉश घटिया क्वालिटी का खरीदने का आरोप

दौसा3 घंटे पहले
  • विभाग ने 500 एमएल का हैंडवाश 140 रु में खरीदा, बाजार में इससे भी अच्छा 900 एमएल का 149 में मिल रहा

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से राष्ट्रीय हाथ धुलाई दिवस पर खरीदे गए लिक्विड हैंड वॉश घटिया क्वालिटी के होने से खरीद पर सवाल खड़ा हो गया है। विभाग ने राष्ट्रीय हाथ धुलाई दिवस पर करीब 15 लाख रुपए के हैंड वॉश खरीदे हैं। यह हैंड वॉश दो चरणों में खरीदे गए हैं। इनकी संख्या 1000 बताई गई है। निप्पो कंपनी के 500 एम एल के हैंड वॉश की खरीद 140 दर्शाई गई है। जबकि इस हैंड वॉश पर एमआरपी 250 अंकित है। सितंबर अक्टूबर के माह में यह खरीद की गई है। विभाग के विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि डिटॉल कंपनी का उत्तम क्वालिटी का हैंड वॉश 900 एम एल का 150 में बाजार में मिल रहा है। यदि इसको थोक में खरीदा जाए तो यह 100 से भी कम में मिल जाता है। जबकि चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा 500 एम एल के हैंड वॉश की 140 में खरीद की गई है। इससे खरीद में भारी भ्रष्टाचार की आशंका है।विभागीय सूत्रों का कहना है कि महज 38 में ही इस हैंड वाश को खरीदा है। जबकि 140 की खरीद बताई गई है। विभाग द्वारा खरीदे गए इस हैंड वॉश की 1000 पैक हाथ धुलाई दिवस पर वितरित कर दिए गए। इसके बाद अक्टूबर माह में तत्कालीन सीएमएचओ पीएम वर्मा को सरकार ने एपीओ भी कर दिया। लेकिन अभी तक इस खरीद की जांच नहीं हुई है। गौरतलब है कि कोरोना काल में विभाग द्वारा की जा रही खरीदारी भी इस प्रकरण के बाद संदेह के घेरे में आ गई है।सीएमएचओ डॉ बीके बजाज का कहना है कि वह इस मामले की जांच कराएंगे।

