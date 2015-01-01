पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरपंचों का सम्मान:चांदेरा मे नवनिर्वाचित सरपंचों का सम्मान

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
मेहंदीपुर बालाजी क्षेत्र के चांदेरा गांव में नवनिर्वाचित सरपंचो का ताराचंद, हरिमोहन जांगिड़ द्वारा सम्मान समारोह आयोजित किया गया। समारोह में कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन किया गया। समारोह में क्षेत्र की कई पंचायतों के नवनिर्वाचित सरपंचों का माला, साफा बंधाकर व महिला सरपंचों का शाल ओढ़ाकर स्वागत किया गया। चांदेरा इस दौरान सरपंच कमलेश देवी मीणा ने कहा हम सभी सरपंच एक ग्राम पंचायत से चुने जनप्रतिनिधि नहीं, बल्कि छोटी संसद के प्रधानमंत्री होते है। उन्होंने कहा सभी नवनिर्वाचित सरपंचों को पंचायत कार्मिकों के साथ आपसी सामंजस्य के साथ निष्पक्ष, निष्ठापूर्ण ईमानदारी करने की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा हम सभी जनता के चुने प्रतिनिधि है और बिना भेदभाव के पंचायत क्षेत्र का विकास कार्य करवाएं। इस मौके पर मानपुर सरपंच नेतराम मीना, चांदीरा भामाशाह बनवारी लाल मीणा, समाजसेवी ताराचंद, हरिमोहन जांगिड़, नांदरी सरपंच कमलकांत, ठीकरिया सरपंच कमलेश मीणा, पाडली सरपंच अर्चना देवी मीणा आदि मौजूद थे।

