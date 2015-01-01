पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:कैसे होगा विकास : ग्रामीण विकास के लिए संचालित 341 काम शुरू किए ही नहीं

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
ग्राम पंचायत बापी में गामीण विकास एवं पंचायती विभाग की ओर से संचालित योजनाओं की समीक्षा करते कलेक्टर पीयूष समारिया।
  • ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायतीराज विभाग की योजनाओं की समीक्षा बैठक, कलेक्टर ने जताई नाराजगी

कलेक्टर पीयूष सामरिया ने कहा कि जिले के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में गरीब व मजदूर वर्ग को समय पर रोजगार उपलब्ध कराने के लिए सभी ग्राम पंचायतों में मनरेगा के तहत कार्य स्वीकृत कराएं तथा जरूरतमंद लोगों को रोजगार उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

शनिवार को ग्राम पंचायत बापी में आयोजित गामीण विकास एवं पंचायती विभाग द्वारा संचालित योजनाओं की समीक्षा करते हुए कलेक्टर ने कहा कि मनरेगा के तहत स्वीकृत व्यक्तिगत लाभ के कार्यों को समय पर पूर्ण कराने के लिए सभी विकास अधिकारी मस्टररोल जारी कराएं तथा संचालित कार्यों की प्रभावी मानिटरिंग करें।

जिले के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में श्रमिकों को 100 दिवस से अधिक रोजगार उपलब्ध कराने के लिए सक्रियता से कार्य करें। मनरेगा के तहत स्वीकृत 341 कार्यों को चालू नहीं कराने पर नाराजगी जताते हुए स्वीकृत कार्यों को वित्तीय जारी होने के बाद शीघ्रता से चालू कराने व कार्यकारी एजेन्सी पर नियंत्रण रखने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि लापरवाही करने वाले अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

इन कार्यों पर रहेगा जोर
मनरेगा के तहत सरकारी विद्यालयों में शौचालय निर्माण, प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में कमरा निर्माण, खेल मैदान निर्माण, चार दीवारी निर्माण तथा आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों में शौचालय एवं चार दीवारी निर्माण के कार्यों को प्राथमिकता देते हुये कार्य योजना में शामिल कर स्वीकृत करावे।

उन्होंने मनरेगा के तहत सभी ग्राम पंचायतों में सरकारी भवनों पर वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग के तहत कार्य स्वीकृत कराने के लिए प्रस्ताव भेजने व कार्य स्वीकृत कराने के निर्देश दिए साथ ही नवगठित ग्राम पंचायतों के भवन निर्माण के लिए कार्यों को गति प्रदान करने पर जोर दिया। ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों को मुख्यालय पर रह कर लोगों की समस्याओं को सुनने, समय पर निराकरण करने व सक्रिय रह कर कार्य करना होगा।

इन योजनाओं की समीक्षा हुई
स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण के तहत निर्मित शौचालयों के निर्माण, सामुदायिक शौचालयों के निर्माण, पोर्टल पर अपलोड कराने, शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा संचालित योजनाओं व निर्माण कार्यों तथा विद्यालयों की स्थिति के बारे में, मनरेगा योजना, राज्य वित्त आयोग, 15 वें वित्त आयोग की प्रगति, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना, पूरा काम पूरा दाम अभियान पर चर्चा, आंगनबाड़ी शौचालयों की प्रगति, विधायक, सांसद योजना, जलग्रहण योजनांतर्गत आईवीवी एमपी की प्रगति की समीक्षा, जनता जल योजना की प्रगति की समीक्षा एवं विद्यालयों में पूर्व में स्वीकृत रसोई घर निर्माण व मिड डे मील आदि की समीक्षा की।

योजनाओं की जानकारी दी
जिला परिषद के सीईओ लक्ष्मीकान्त बालोत, जिला परिषद के एक्सईएन बनेसिंह मीणा, विकास अधिकारी नाहर सिंह मीणा, हरकेश मीणा, मोहन सिंह,योगेश कुमार मीणा, राजेश कुमार मीणा, विक्रम सिंह गुर्जर, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी घनश्याम मीणा, बिजली निगम के अधिशाषी अभियन्ता बी.एल. मीणा ने भी योजनाओं की समीक्षा की।

इस अवसर पर ग्राम पंचायत बापी के सरपंच बाबू लाल शर्मा, जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी एल.के. बालोत ने अधिकारियों का स्वागत किया।

