करवा चौथ आज:सुहाग चूड़ा पचवारा की पहचान,करवा चौथ आज, खरीदारों की भीड़

दौसा14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • करवे में मीठा सामान भरकर देने से प्राप्त होती है लक्ष्मी, बाजारों में रौनक बढ़ी

अपनी परम्परागत कार्य शैली तथा आधुनिक मशीनों की जगह हाथों से बनने वाले सुहाग चूडों के कारण पचवारा की महिलाओं में अलग ही पहचान बनी हुई है। वहीं दुसरी तरफ सरकारी सुविधाओं से महरूम रहने केे बाद भी इस कुटीर उद्योग से गांव के करीब सौ परिवारों को रोजगार उपलब्ध हो रहा है। किसी को नगीना जड़ाई का तो किसी को लाख गलाई व अन्य कार्य का काम उपलब्ध हो रहा है। करवा चौथ के दिन पचवारा क्षेत्र की 78 गांवों की महिलाएं अमर सुहाग के प्रतिक लाख के चुड़े खरीदने के लिए आने से गांव में मेले जैसा माहौल रहता है।क्या कहते है कारोबार से जुड़े लोग- लक्ष्मीनारायण लखेरा, सहित अन्य ने बताया कि आधुनिकरण का युग आने के बाद भी वे मशीनों की जगह पचवारा के सुहाग चुड़ों की पहचान को बरकरार रखने के लिए हाथ से बनाते है तथा परम्परागत शैली से ही निर्माण करते है जिसके कारण स्थानीय गांवों के अलावा आसपास की तहसीलो व जिलों में मांग आपूर्ति होती है। यहां के बने हुए चूड़े मध्यप्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र, दिल्ली, गुजरात, सहित अन्य प्रांतों में भी सप्लाई किए जाते है। लगभग सौ परिवारों को चूड़ा निर्माण से रोजगार मिलता है। उन्होंने बताया कि पचरंगी सैट, सुहाग चूड़ा, धूपछाव के चूड़े, मशीन कटनगीना चाईनिज ट्रीप लाइट के चूड़ो की मांग रहती है। सरकार द्वारा आज तक भी अनेक बार मांग करने के बाद भी इस कुटीर उद्योग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए मदद नहीं की गई है।

दौसा में खरीदारों की भीड़ से व्यापारियों के चेहरे खिले, 8 माह से थी मायूसी

दौसा|दीपावली त्योहार व सावों की भीड़ के कारण बाजारों में रौनक छाई होने से व्यापारियों के चेहरे खुशी से खिले हुए हैं। कोरोना महामारी के कारण पिछले 8 माह से बाजारों में छाई मायूसी के बादल अच्छी ग्राहकी होने से अब छंटते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। जिला मुख्यालय सहित जिले के कस्बों में भी बाजारों में खरीदारी के लिए भीड़ उमड़ रही है। शहर में जहां मानगंज, लालसोट रोड, जयपुर रोड, पूनम सिनेमा के पीछे, कटला, नई मंडी रोड,सैंथल मोड़, गुप्तेश्वर रोड आदि बाजारों में सबसे ज्यादा खरीदारों की भीड़ दिखाई दे रही हैं।
दुल्हनों के लिए 2 लाख तक के लहंगे
सावों के सीजने के साथ ही बाजारों में 10 हजार से 2 लाख रुपए तक के लहंगे आए हुए हैं। इसमें जरदोजी वर्क, कोलकाता वर्क, बनारसी वर्क वेडिंग गाउन, गोटा पत्ती, लखनवी वर्क आदि शामिल हैं।
करवा चौथ के लिए विशेष ज्वैलरी बाजार में इस बार करवा चौथ के लिए विशेष ज्वैलरी उपलब्ध है। खासतौर नवविवाहिताएं इन ज्वैलरी को काफी पसंद कर रही हैं। न्यू मंडी रोड दुर्गा मंदिर चौराहा के समीप रुप लक्ष्मी ज्वैलर्स के संचालक राम अवतार व बबलू सोनी ने बताया कि त्योहार के मौके पर सुहाग की निशानी के तौर पर मंगलसूत्र की नई डिजाइनें अधिक पसंद की जा रही हैं।
ब्यूटी पार्लरों पर भी भीड़
त्योहारी सीजन में सावों की भमरार होने से ब्यूटी पालरों पर एडवांस बुकिंग कराई जा रही है।
मिठाई के लिए एडवांस बुकिंग दीपावली के त्योहार नजदीक आने के साथ ही मिठाइयों की एडवांस बुकिंग। सचिन डोवठा व सत्येंद्र डोवठा ने कोरोना काल के बाद पहली बार बाजार में इतनी अधिक भीड़ दिखी।

