  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  Dausa
  • If You Go Around Without A Mask, Then Challan Of 500 Will Be Deducted, If You Get More Than 100 Guests In The Wedding Ceremony, Then The Garden Will Be Seized

कोरोना चालान:बिना मास्क घूमते मिले तो कटेगा 500 का चालान, शादी समारोह में 100 से अधिक मेहमान मिले तो गार्डन होगा सीज

दौसा17 मिनट पहले
  • आवश्यक सेवाओं की समीक्षा बैठक में कलेक्टर ने नई गाइड लाइन का पालन कराने के दिए अधिकारियों को निर्देश

जिले में कोविड-19 संक्रमण एवं बचाव के लिए विशेष अभियान बिना मास्क मिलने पर 500 रुपए का जुर्माना व 5 से अधिक व्यक्ति एक साथ मिलने पर धारा 144 के तहत कार्रवाई व विवाह स्थल पर 100 से अधिक मेहमान मिलने पर जुर्माना व मैरिज गार्डन सीज की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।सोमवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभाभवन में आयोजित आवश्यक सेवाओं की बैठक में कलेक्टर पीयूष समारिया ने कहा कि कोविड-19 की बदलती परिस्थितियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए हर प्रकार से तैयार रहना है तथा चिकित्सीय व्यवस्थाओं को और मजबूत एवं व्यवस्थित करना होगा, तभी इस महामारी से मुकाबला कर पाएंगे। उन्होंने इस चुनौती से निबटने के लिए राजकीय चिकित्सालयों के अलावा निजी चिकित्त्सालयों में कोविड रोगियों के लिए सुरक्षित रखने व गाइड लाइन के अनुसार सभी सुविधाएं तैयार रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। चिकित्सालयों में हेल्प डेस्क की स्थापना की जाए ताकि आने वाले कोविड रोगी को प्रारम्भिक तौर पर हेल्प डेस्क से मदद दी जा सके। बैठक में एडीएम लोकेश कुमार मीणा, जिला परिषद के सीईओ एल के बालोत, सहायक निदेशक प्यारे लाल सोथवाल, संयुक्त निदेशक पशुपालन डाॅ. निरंजन लाल शर्मा, कोषाधिकारी रामचरनमीणा, एडीपीआर रामजी लाल मीना, एडीईओ मनीषा जैमन थे।बिना मास्क के घूमते मिले तो कटेगा चालान : कलेक्टर ने बताया कि विशेष अभियान के तहत नगर परिषद व नगर पालिका द्वारा टीम बनाकर बिना मास्क घूम रहे नागरिकों के चालान काटने के निर्देश दिए हैं। सरकार द्वारा बिना मास्क पाए जाने पर 500 रुपए का जुर्माना निर्धारित किया है।उन्होंने बताया कि शाम 6 से सुबह 8 बजे तक जिले में कही भी 5 से अधिक व्यक्ति एकत्रित मिले तो उनके खिलाफ भी धारा 144 के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। नगर परिषद व नगर पालिकाओं द्वारा गत दिनों जो अभियान चलाकर नागरिकों को मास्क वितरण के साथ कोविड बचाव को लेकर जानकारी दी गई थी, फिर कुछ लापरवाही से बिना मास्क लगाए घूमते पाए जाते हैं। ऐसे में जिला प्रशासन, नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों व पुलिस द्वारा चालान काटकर जुर्माना राशि वसूल की गई है। स्काउट गाइड, खेल तथा नगर परिषद को जागरूकता अभियान जारी रखने के निर्देश दिए।शादी में अधिक भीड़ होने पर सीज होंगे गार्डन : एडवाइजरी के अनुसार शादी समारोह में अधिकतम 100 नागरिक हो सकते हैं। अपने क्षेत्र के ऎसे स्थलों पर एसडीएम व पुलिस के अधिकारी मौके पर जाएंगे तथा 100 से अधिक संख्या होेने पर जुर्माने की कार्रवाई के साथ समारोह स्थल को सीज करने की कार्रवाई की जाए। बिना सूचना शादी समारोह करने पर 5 हजार तथा 100 से अधिक नागरिक होने पर 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माने का प्रावधान है।पुलिस करेगी मैरिज होम संचालकोंको पाबंद, गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं हुई तो होगी कार्रवाईबांदीकुई| बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर अब हर कोई चिंतित नजर आने लगा है। सरकार ने भी गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी है । देवउठनी एकादशी पर होने वाले शादी समारोह में गाइडलाइन की पालना हो इसके लिए पुलिस प्रशासन शहर के सभी मैरिज होम संचालक व धर्मशाला संचालक को पाबंद करेगी। साथ ही निर्देशों की पालना नहीं होने पर कार्रवाई करने की चेतावनी देगी। इसके लिए पुलिस ने मंगलवार को सभी मैरिज होम संचालकों की बैठक बुलाई है।देवउठनी पर होने वाले शादी समारोह में आने वाली भीड़ को लेकर सरकार चिंतित है। इस समय कोरोना का प्रकोप भी तेजी से फैल रहा है। ऐसे में लोग कोरोना से बचे रहें इसके लिए सरकार ने प्रशासन को सख्ती बरतने के निर्देश दिए। थाना प्रभारी राजेंद्र मीणा ने बताया कि शादी समारोह में राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन की पालना कराने के लिए मंगलवार को मैरिज होम एवं धर्मशाला के संचालकों की बैठक बुलाई है। जिसमें उन्हें स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए जाएंगे। गाइडलाइन के अनुसार शादी समारोह आयोजित करें। यदि कहीं पर गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं हुई तो मैरिज होम एवं संचालक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि जैसे शादी समारोह जरूरी है ।उसी प्रकार मानव जीवन भी जरूरी है। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए मंगलवार से शहर के बाजारों एवं गली मोहल्लों में अभियान चलाकर लोगों को मास्क लगाने एवं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करने के लिए समझाइश की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि जो भी बाजार में मास्क लगाकर नहीं मिला तो उसके खिलाफ चालान की कार्रवाई होगी।सरकार की सख्ती से शादी समारोह वाले चिंतितसरकार द्वारा विवाह आयोजनों में 100 से अधिक लोगो के मिलने पर 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना करने की गाइडलाइन जारी करने पर क्षेत्र में शादी समारोह आयोजित करने वाले लोग चिंतित नजर आने लगे हैं। कई लोगों ने तो इस सख्ती के बाद समारोह को छोटा भी कर दिया। आने वाले लोगों से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ एवं मास्क लगाकर आने का अनुरोध किया जा रहा है।

