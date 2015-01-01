पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहीद की प्रतिमा को खंडित किया:सायपुर पंचायत के देमोली गांव में बदमाशों ने शहीद की प्रतिमा को खंडित किया, गर्दन और हाथ तोड़ा, परिवार व ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश

कुड़गांव2 घंटे पहले
सायपुर पंचायत के गांव जाट की देमोली में खेत में स्थापित शहीद की प्रतिमा को गुरुवार रात को बदमाशों ने खंडित कर दिया। बदमाशों ने शहीद की प्रतिमा की गर्दन और हाथ तोड़ दिए। इस घटना से परिजनों और ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश है। ग्रामीणों व परिजनों ने जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस को मामला दर्ज कराकर बदमाशों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। गुरुवार रात देमोली गांव के पास खेत में शहीद रेख सिंह जाट की प्रतिमा स्थापित थी जिसकी बदमाशों ने गर्दन, हाथ और बंदूक को तोड़कर खंडित कर दिया। सुबह 7 बजे गांव का सीताराम बैरवा रास्ते से निकल रहा था। इस दौरान उसे शहीद की प्रतिमा के कमरे का ताला टूटा हुआ और गेट खुला दिखाई दिया। उसने नजदीक जाकर देखा तो शहीद की प्रतिमा की गर्दन, टोपी, बंदूक और हाथ नीचे पड़े हुए थे। उसने शहीद के परिजनों के घर जाकर घटना की जानकारी दी। इस पर सभी परिजन एवं ग्रामीण मौके पर पहुंचे। आसपास के ग्रामीणों की भी घटना की सूचना मिलते ही भीड़ एकत्र हो गई।

लोगों ने इस बारे में कुड़गांव पुलिस थाने पर सूचना दी। जिस पर थानाधिकारी ओमेंद्र सिंह पुलिस जाब्ते के साथ वहां पहुंचे, जहां पर शहीद की प्रतिमा के पास एक डायरी भी पुलिस को मिली है। डायरी को ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को सौंप दिया। ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को बताया कि देश की सेवा करने वाले एक आर्मी की प्रतिमा के साथ ऐसा घिनौना कृत्य किया गया है।

