कार्य का लोकार्पण:बस स्टैंड के नवीनीकरण कार्य का लोकार्पण

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
लालसोट उपखंड मुख्यालय पर ₹18 लाख रुपए की लागत से बस स्टैंड के पुनर्निर्माण कार्यक्रम का लोकार्पण समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए सांसद जसकौर मीणा ने अपने विरोधियों पर निशाने साधे, इस अवसर पर नाम लेनेसे बचती रही तथा इशारों ही इशारों में वार किए।इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा कि सोशल मीडिया का दुरुपयोग कर युवा वर्ग को भटकाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी से प्रेरित होकर अपना बयान दिया। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लाया गया कृषि विधायक किसानों मजदूरों व्यापारियों की तरक्की के लिए वरदान साबित होगा ।इस अवसर पर उन्होंने बस स्टैंड परिसर क्षेत्र में सुलभ कंपलेक्स का नव निर्माण कराए जाने की भी घोषणा की।उन्होंने मौके पर मौजूद अधिशासी अधिकारी सीमा चौधरी को बस स्टैंड रेलिंग लगाए जाने के भी निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर सांसद ने दोसा के लिए बुकिंग से पहला टिकट कटाया तथा जरूरतमंद महिला यात्री को उस में सफर कराने को कहा।इस अवसर पर श्रीलाल मीणा भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष दिनेश जोशी पूर्व नगर अध्यक्ष शंभू दयाल पुरोहित पूर्व वाइस चेयरमैन महेंद्र कुमार जैन ने भी कार्यक्रम को संबोधित किया। कार्यक्रम के दौरान मदनलाल हट्टिका देवादास स्वामी राजू दास स्वामी संजय कोराका मुरारीलाल जमात गुड्डू पूराका प्रकाश चंद पाल वाले पुनीत बोहरा राम चरण बौहरा सत्यनारायण शर्मा पूर्व उप प्रधान केदार मीणा मीठा लाल मीणा जोहरी लाल पहाड़िया अर्जुन लाल मालिया महेश सुकलाव बलराम बैरवा मुरारी लाल शर्मा जमात सहित अनेक लोग मौजूद थे। कार्यक्रम का संचालन अभिनव त्रिपाठी ने किया।

