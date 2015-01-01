पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:बाल अधिकारों के संरक्षण के लिए ई-शपथ कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
बाल अधिकार संरक्षण के लिए बालकों के अधिकारों की रक्षा की शनिवार से ऑनलाईन ई -शपथ कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ हुआ। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की सचिव रेखा वधवा ने बताया कि जिले में बाल अधिकार सप्ताह का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि अभियान के तहत विश्व जनसंख्या के लगभग एक तिहाई हिस्से का प्रतिनिधित्व बालकों के अधिकार के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है।

कानून व नियम बना देने से ही उनके हितों की रक्षा नहीं हो सकती। बालकों के संरक्षण व संवर्धन के लिए रालसा द्वारा ऑन लाइन ई -शपथ अभियान प्रारम्भ किया गया है। जिसके तहत बालकों के अधिकारों की रक्षा की ऑनलाइन ई-शपथ दिलाई जा रही है। उन्होंने लोगों से प्राधिकरण द्वारा जारी लिंक आईडी http://rslsapledge.in के माध्यम से ई-शपथ कार्यक्रम का हिस्सा बनने की लोगों से अपील की है।

अधिकारी-कर्मचारी व लोगों ने दिखाई रुचि
ई शपथ अभियान में अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के साथ सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं व जागरूक युवाओं ने भी बालकों के अधिकारों के संरक्षण के लिए ऑनलाइन ई-शपथ लेकर इस अभियान का हिस्सा लिया।

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की सचिव रेखा वधवा ने लोगों से बालकों के अधिकारों के संरक्षण के लिए राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण द्वारा जारी लिंक http://rslsapledge.in के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन ई-शपथ लेने की अपील की थी। ई-शपथ लेने के बाद रालसा की ओर से प्रशस्ती पत्र भी जारी होगा।

