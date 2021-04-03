पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण अभियान:इंद्र धनुष 3.0 टीकाकरण अभियान 8 से

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • वंचित बच्चों को टीका लगाने के लिए चलेगा अभियान

जिले में मिशन इंद्र धनुष अभियान 3.0 का पहला चरण 8 फरवरी से और दूसरा चरण 8 मार्च से आयोजित किया जाएगा।सीएमएचओ डाॅ. मनीष चौधरी ने बताया कि जिले में यदि कोई भी बच्चा टीका लगने वंचित रह गया है तो एक बार फिर उनके लिए मौका मिलने जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में मिशन इंद्र धनुष अभियान 3.0 का पहला चरण 8 फरवरी से और दूसरा चरण 8 मार्च से आयोजित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि अभियान में 2 साल तक के बच्चे, जिनको कोई भी टीका किसी भी कारण से लगना रह गया है, उन पर फोकस किया जाएगा। अभियान टीकाकरण से वंचित बच्चों पर फोकस रहेगा। मिशन इंद्र धनुष के टीकाकरण के कारण रूटीन का कोई भी कार्य व अन्य टीकाकरण प्रभावित नहीं होगा। रूटीन टीकाकरण दिवस, राजकीय अवकाश दिवस और कोविड-19 टीकाकरण दिवस के दिनों को छोड़कर सघन मिशन इंद्र धनुष अभियान 3.0 के तहतटीकाकरण किया जाएगा।ड्यू लिस्ट बनाई अभियान से पहले हैडकाउंट सर्वे किया कर ड्यू लिस्ट बनाई जा रही है। इस कार्य के लिए जिले के सभी बीसीएमओ को पहले ही निर्देश देने से यह कार्य लगभग पूर्ण हो गया है।15 दिन चलेगा कार्यक्रमविश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के एसएमओ डाॅ. अजमत खान ने बताया कि प्रत्येक चरण में 15 कार्य दिवस हो सकेंगे। ड्राॅप आउट, लेफ्ट आउट और रिफ्यूजल वाले बच्चों पर फोकस किया जाएगा, ताकि वंचित बच्चों का भी संपूर्ण टीकाकरण किया जा सके।गौड़ सनाढ्य ब्राह्मण सभा ट्रस्ट की बैठक लालसोट|उपखंड मुख्यालय पर गौड़ सनाढ्य ब्राह्मण सभा ट्रस्ट द्वारा सामूहिक विवाह को लेकर ट्रस्ट की बैठक सुरेश राहुवास की अध्यक्षता में की गई। वर वधु विवाह का पंजीयन की कमेटी बनाने का निर्णय लिया गया ।लल्लू प्रसाद टापरीया सुरेश सुकार महेश लिवाली दीनदयाल बड़ीला निरंजन जोशी को बनाया गया। चौथमल धाकड़या, महेश पटेल गिर्राज हट्टिका, दिनेश अग्रिका, अजय जेमन कैलाश बगीची अश्विनी पांखला, महेश बैंक वाला थे।

