‘नरेगा में पूरा काम पूरा दाम’ विशेष अभियान:मजदूरों को टास्क पूरा कर पूरे काम का पूरा दाम लेने के लिए किया प्रेरित

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अधिकारियों ने किया कार्यों का निरीक्षण

जिले में प्रारंभ हुए पूरा काम पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान के तहत बुधवार को प्रथम चरण का अधिकारियों ने ग्राम पंचायतों में कार्यों का निरीक्षण कर मजदूरों को टास्क पूरा कर पूरे काम का पूरा दाम लेने के लिए प्रेरित किया। जिला परिषद के सीईओ लक्ष्मीकांत बालोत ने ग्राम पंचायत डुगरावता में एनिकट खुदाई, सुरक्षा दीवार एवं पेंचिंग कार्य लवाण रोड से डुगरावता व नवीन तलाई खुदाई खादेडा की तलाई का निरीक्षण किया।

जहां प्रदर्शन बोर्ड टूटा मिलने पर पुनः बनाने के ग्राम विकास अधिकारी को निर्देश दिए साथ ही श्रमिकों को पूरी मजदूरी की राशि प्राप्त करने के लिए टास्क पूरा करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। एक्सईएन ईजीएस बनेसिंह मीना ने ग्राम पंचायत जीरोता खुर्द में तलाई खुदाई चारागाह का निरीक्षण किया। जहां पाल पर मिट्टी निर्धारित स्लोप में नहीं डाली जा रही थी। वहीं प्रदर्शन बोर्ड भी नहीं लगा पाया गया। जिस पर ग्राम विकास अधिकारी, कनिष्ठ तकनीकी सहायक एवं एईएन को बोर्ड लगाने व पाल पर मिट्टी निर्धारित स्लोप में डालने के निर्देश दिए।

ग्राम पंचायत महेश्वरा खुर्द में बांध खुदाई व पेंचिंग कार्य के निरीक्षण के दौरान श्रमिकों से निर्धारित टास्क के अनुसार कार्य लिए जाने व पाल का स्लोप निर्धारित नोर्म्स के अनुसार बनाने के निर्देश दिए। पुराना बांध की खुदाई व गाद निकासी कार्य तितरवाडा खुर्द, तलाई खुदाई कार्य भगतों का नाला के निरीक्षण के दौरान श्रमिकों से निर्धारित टास्क के अनुसार पूरा काम लिया जाकर पूरा दाम दिलाने के निर्देश दिए। तिराहे वाले एनिकट की खुदाई कार्य सैंथल के निरीक्षण के दौरान प्रदर्शन बोर्ड लगाने व पाल की ऊंचाई अनावश्यक नहीं बढ़ाने तथा श्रमिकों से निर्धारित टास्क के अनुसार पूरा काम लेकर पूरा दाम दिलाने के निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर एईएन राजेन्द्र महर, इन्द्राज मीणा, लोकेश मीणा, जिला समन्वयक आईईसी उमाशंकर शर्मा थे।

सूचना बोर्ड टूटे मिले
जिला परिषद दौसा के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी एल के बालोत ने बुधवार को ग्राम पंचायत डुगरावता मे मनरेगा योजना अंतर्गत चल रहे नवीन तलाई खुदाई खादेड़ा की तलाई डुगरावता कार्य का निरीक्षण किया गया जिसमें 58 श्रमिकों की मस्टरराेल मंे से 49 श्रमिक मौके पर उपस्थित पाए गए व एनीकट खुदाई सुरक्षा दीवार एवं पिचिंग कार्य लवाण रोड डुगरावता पर 59 श्रमिकों की जारी मस्टरराेल में से 50 श्रमिक उपस्थित पाए गए।

निरीक्षण के दौरान मौके पर सूचना बोर्ड टूटे मिले, जिनको देख अधिकारी ने ग्राम विकास अधिकारी को पुन: बोर्ड बनवाने के निर्देश प्रदान किय गये नरेगा कार्य स्थल पर जॉब कार्ड सैनिटाइजर बोर्ड एवं सभी श्रमिकों के मास्क लगे हुए थे वह श्रमिक ग्रुप कार्य करते पाए गये। निरीक्षण के दौरान राजेश कुमार त्रिवेदी AEN जिला परिषद दौसा रमेश चंद महावर AEN पंचायत समिति लवाण रामअवतार मीणा ग्राम विकास अधिकारी एवं महिप शर्मा JTA पंचायत समिति लवाण ब्रजमोहन मीणा सहायक विकास अधिकारी पंचायत समिति लवाण आदि मौजूद रहे।

