चार दिन से इंटरनेट बंद:चार दिन से इंटरनेट बंद, रेलवे जंक्शन पर फ्री वाईफाई का प्रयोग करने उमड़ रहे युवा

दौसा14 मिनट पहले
बांदीकुई गुर्जर आंदोलन के मद्देनजर जिला प्रशासन ने जिले में इंटरनेट सेवा को 4 दिन से बंद कर रखा है। इससे अच्छे खासे परेशान युवा रेलवे स्टेशन पर संचालित फ्री वाईफाई सेवा का आनंद लेने के लिए उमड़ रहे हैं। सोमवार रात स्टेशन के आसपास युवाओं की अधिक भीड़ होने पर पुलिस ने ने यहां से भगा दिया। जिले में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने से अधिकांश काम ठप हो चुके हैं। मोबाइल पर व्हाट्सएप सहित अन्य कार्य बंद हो गए ।4 दिन से इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने कारण लोग परेशान हैं। इस परेशानी का हल निकालने के लिए अब युवा रेलवे स्टेशन के आसपास घूमने लगे हैं। सोमवार रात स्टेशन के पास करीब 100 से अधिक युवा फ्री वाईफाई सेवा का आनंद ले रहे थे। इसी दौरान भीड़ बढ़ने पर आरपीएफ के जवान यहां आए और युवाओं को भगा दिया। मंगलवार दोपहर में भी स्टेशन के पास युवा फ्री वाईफाई सेवा को यूज में ले रहे थे। युवाओं ने बताया कि इंटरनेट बंद होने से सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी पढ़ाई संबंधित कार्य में हो रही है। ऐसे में स्टेशन के पास खड़े रहकर फ्री वाईफाई सेवा से अपने फोन को कनेक्ट करके पढ़ाई संबंधित कार्य कर रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि रेलवे स्टेशन पर फ्री वाईफाई सेवा संचालित है जो अभी भी चल रही है। इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने से रेलवे स्टेशन के पास फ्रीवाईफाई सेवा का यूज लेने के लिए देर रात तक युवाओं की भीड़ लगी रहती है। युवा रेलवे स्टेशन पुलिया सहित अन्य स्थानों पर बैठे रहते है।

