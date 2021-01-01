पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि बिलों का विरोध:दौसा में किसानों की महापंचायत 5 को, घर-घर जाकर न्योता

दौसा4 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस ने भी दिया समर्थन, विधायक मुरारी लाल बोले- अब आर-पार की लड़ाई

संयुक्त किसान संगठन द्वारा किसान बिलों के विरोध में 5 फरवरी को आयोजित किसान महापंचायत को लेकर दौसा विधायक मुरारी लाल मीणा ने मंगलवार को सिकराय व महवा विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में जनसंपर्क किया। उन्होंने किसानों से डोर टू डोर बातचीत कर कृषि बिलों के संबंध में उन्हें अवगत कराया। मीणा ने कहा कि अब आर-पार की लड़ाई है, घरों से निकलो आंदोलनों में शरीक हो नहीं तो वह दिन दूर नहीं जब आपके खेत और खलिहानों पर उद्योगपतियों का कब्जा हो जाएगा। कांग्रेस के निवर्तमान जिला अध्यक्ष रामजी लाल औड ने कहा कि सरकार किसान को अदानी और अंबानी के फायदे के लिए ठगने का कार्य कर रही है। इस अवसर पर कांग्रेस मीडिया प्रभारी उमाशंकर बनियाना, जिला कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता घनश्याम भांडारेज ने कहा कि सरकार को इन काले कानूनों को वापस लेना ही होगा।

