क्रिकेट प्रतियाेगिता:काेलकाता ने 8 रन व दिल्ली ने 6 रन से जीता मुकाबला

दौसा21 मिनट पहले
पंडित सूर्यनारायण टीटी कालेज परिसर में लैपटाॅप क्रिकेट क्लब के तत्वावधान में खेली जा रही क्रिकेट प्रतियाेगिता में गुरुवार काे दाे मैच खेले गए, जाे राेमांचक रहे। पहले मैच में काेलकाता ने डेक्कन चार्जस काे नजदीकी मुकाबले में 8 रन से हराया, जबकि दूसरे मुकाबले में दिल्ली कैपिटल ने राॅयल चैलजर्स काे 6 रन से पराजित किया। प्रतियाेगिता के चाैथे दिन शुक्रवार काे भी दाे मुकाबले खेले जाएंगे।तीसरे दिन का पहले मुकाबले में डेक्कन चार्जस ने टाॅस जीता और पहले काेलकाता नाइटराइडर्स काे बैटिंग के लिए आमंत्रित किया। काेलकाता ने निर्धारित 13 ओवर में 107 रन का स्काेर खड़ा किया। इसमें प्रीतम मीणा ने सर्वाधिक 32 रन बनाए। जवाब में 108 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए डेक्कन चार्जस की टीम 99 रन पर सिमट गई। बल्ले के बाद गेंद से भी प्रीतम मीणा ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया और 3 विकेट चटकाए, जिसे मैन ऑफ दी मैच चुना गया। दूसरे मुकाबले में दिल्ली कैपिटल ने टाॅस जीता और पहले बल्लेबाजी का निर्णय लिया। कप्तान के निर्णय काे सही साबित करते हुए दिल्ली के बल्लेबाजाें ने शानदार बैटिंग की और 97 रन बनाए। जीत के लिए 98 रन के टारगेट का पीछा करते समय राॅयल चैलजर्स की पूरी टीम 91 रन पर ढेर हाे गई। इस प्रकार दिल्ली कैपिटल ने 6 रन से शानदार जीत दर्ज की। इसमें खेमराज राजपूत काे मैच का सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी चुना गया, जिसने 21 रन बनाने के साथ 3 बल्लेबाजाें काे पैवेलियन की राह भी दिखाई। मैच ऑफ दी मैच चुने गए खिलाड़ियाें काे मुख्य अतिथि पीजी कालेज के पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष परमवीर सिंह डाेई ने पुरस्कृत कर प्राेत्साहित किया।आज चाैथे दिन भी 2 मुकाबले हाेंगेलैपटाॅप क्रिकेट क्लब के अध्यक्ष अतुल गुप्ता ने बताया कि प्रतियाेगिता के चाैथे दिन गुरुवार काे भी दाे मैच खेले जाएंगे। इसमें पहला मुकाबला राजस्थान राॅयल व चेन्नई के खेला जाएगा, जाे सुबह 10 बजे शुरू हाेगा। दूसरे मुकाबले में दिल्ली कैपिटल और काेलकाता नाइटराइडर्स की टीमें भिड़ेंगी।

