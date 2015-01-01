पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारी पड़ी लापरवाही:युवक को लाइनमैन ने पोल पर चढ़ाया, करंट से झुलसा, इलाज के लिए जयपुर रेफर

दौसा ग्रामीण। करंट लगने से बिजली पोल पर काम कर रहा युवक झुलस कर नीचे गिरा।
  • करंट लगने से पोल से नीचे गिरा, एक घंटे तक पड़ा रहा

सिकंदरा थाना इलाके के ग्राम मालावास में मंगलवार सुबह बिजली का तार जोड़ते समय करंट लगने से एक युवक बुरी तरह झुलस कर नीचे गिर पड़ा। युवक के चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनकर आस-पड़ोस के लोग मौके पर एकत्रित हो गए। रोशन लाल मीणा कालूराम मीणा गोपाल लाल मुकेश कुमार महेंद्र कुमार जयप्रकाश सहित अनेकों लोगों ने बताया कि मंगलवार सुबह देवरी मालावास सड़क मार्ग पर 11 केवी लाइन का तार टूट कर नीचे गिर पड़ा था। जिसकी सूचना गण्डरावा सब स्टेशन पर देकर बिजली सप्लाई बंद करवाई थी। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि मंगलवार को टूटे पड़े तार को जोड़ने के लिए लाइनमैन रामेश्वर मीणा एक युवक को लेकर मालावास गांव आया था। लाइनमैन रामेश्वर मीणा पोल के नीचे बैठा हुआ था तथा पूरणमल मीणा पुत्र हरफूल मीणा निवासी अगावली थाना सिकंदरा उम्र 33 वर्ष को पोल पर चढ़ाकर टूटे पड़े तार को जोड़ रहा था। इसी दौरान विद्युत लाइन के तारों में करंट प्रभावित हो जाने के कारण पोल पर चढ़ा युवक करंट लगने से बुरी तरह झुलस गया तथा पोल से नीचे गिरकर घायल हो गया।

ग्रामीणों ने आक्रोश व्यक्त करते हुए बताया कि करंट लगने के बाद युवक 1 घंटे तक पोल के नीचे पड़ा पड़ा दर्द से कराहता रहा, लेकिन बार-बार लाइनमैन को युवक को अस्पताल भिजवाए जाने की बात कहे जाने के बाद भी लाइनमैन द्वारा जेईएन को मौके पर आने के बाद ही युवक को अस्पताल भेजने की बात पर अड़ गया। जिसके चलते लोगों में आक्रोश बढ़ गया तथा मौके पर पहुंचे जेईएन व लाइनमैन को लोगों ने जमकर खरी-खोटी सुनाई। बाद में कनिष्ठ अभियंता ने अपनी गाड़ी से युवक को जिला अस्पताल ले जाकर भर्ती कराया। जहां युवक की हालत गंभीर होने पर चिकित्सकों ने जयपुर रेफर कर दिया। कनिष्ठ अभियंता ओमप्रकाश मीणा का कहना है कि लाइनमैन रामेश्वर मीणा सूचना के बाद तार जोड़ने के लिए मालावास गांव पहुंचा था। युवक को सहयोग के लिए तार खिंचवाने बुलाया था। युवक पोल पर नहीं चढ़ा हुआ था। नीचे ही युवक के किसी जनरेटर के चलने से करंट आ जाने के कारण करंट से मामूली सा झुलसा है।

