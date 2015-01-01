पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आवेदकों की लगी लंबी कतार:टिकट के लिए आवेदकों की लगी लंबी कतार ,महिला आवेदकों की लगी भीड़

दौसा21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लालसोट नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर राजनीतिक माहौल गरमाया हुआ है चुनाव लड़ने वाले दावेदारों द्वारा भाजपा तथा कांग्रेस के आवेदन फार्म भर का टिकट की दौड़ मेंबने हुए हैं।आवेदन दाखिल करने की अंतिम तिथि 20 नवंबर की शाम 5 बजे तक है। महिला सामान्य के लिए चेयरमैन का पद आरक्षित होने के कारण अधिकतर लोग महिला प्रत्याशियों के लिए आवेदन फार्म ले जा रहे हैं। जहां एक तरफ भाजपा तथा कांग्रेस के जमीन से जुड़े कार्यकर्ता अपनी दावेदारी जताने के लिए प्रयासरत हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ भूमाफिया भी टिकट की दावेदारी की जुगत में लग जोड़ तोड़ में लगे हुए है। टिकट नहीं मिलने की स्थिति में निर्दलीय ताल ठोकने के आसार बने हुए हैं। जिससे चुनाव रोमांचक बनने के आसार बने हुए हैं। इधर दूसरी तरफ आवेदन फार्म जमा कराने की अंतिम समय समाप्त होने के बाद में भाजपा तथा कांग्रेस द्वारा गठित कमेटियों द्वारा सर्वे करने का अभियान शुरू किया जाएगा। जिसके आधार पर ही टिकिट का निर्धारण किया जाएगा। टिकट में चयन कमेटी के सदस्य व प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के सदस्य रामविलास खेमावास ने बताया कि अब तक 75 लोग आवेदन फार्म ले जा चुके हैं दिन में सर्वाधिक महिला आवेदक है। जिसमें से 20 आवेदन फार्म जमा हो चुके हैं ।वहीं दूसरी तरफ भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष दिनेश जोशी ने बताया कि अब तक 100 फार्म टिकट चाहने वाले लोग ले गए हैं । फार्म वापस जमा किए जा रहे हैं। विशेष तौर से संतान संबंधी 94 एक्ट तथा अपराधिक धाराओं में दर्ज मुकदमें निलंबित लोगों की विशेष छानबीन की जा रही है ।भाजपा तथा कांग्रेस के कमेटी सदस्यों ने बताया कि 20 नवंबर सायंकाल 5 बजे तक का आवेदन फार्म जमा हो सकेंगे। उसके बाद में फार्म की पड़ताल कर टिकट के लिए सशक्त दावेदारो का पैनल बनाया जाएगा।

बांदीकुई|नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर सत्ताधारी दल कांग्रेस एवं भाजपा द्वारा टिकट देने से पहले आवेदन लेने की प्रक्रिया लगभग लगभग पूरी कर ली गई है। कांग्रेस के पास 40 वार्डों के लिए 180 आवेदन आए वही भाजपा के पास कांग्रेस से दुगने 357 आवेदन आ चुके हैं। अब दोनों पार्टियां टिकट के लिए वार्ड वाइज पैनल तैयार करेगी।11 दिसंबर को होने वाले नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस एवं भाजपा शहर के सभी 40 वार्डों में अपने प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतारेगी। इसके लिए दोनों ही पार्टियों ने कई दिन पहले टिकट के लिए आवेदन लेना शुरू कर दिया। कांग्रेस ने आवेदन लेने का कार्य बंद कर दिया है। अभी तक कांग्रेस के टिकट के लिए 180 लोगों ने आवेदन किया। वही भाजपा के टिकट के लिए 357 लोग आवेदन कर चुके हैं। भाजपा का आवेदन लेने का कार्य गुरुवार शाम को समाप्त हो गया।टिकट के लिए तीन-तीन लोगो का होगा पैनल तैयार40 वार्डों में टिकट देने से पहले कांग्रेस एवं भाजपा प्रत्येक वार्ड में तीन तीन लोगों का पैनल तैयार करेगी। जिनमें से किसी एक को पार्टी टिकट देगी। कांग्रेस नगर अध्यक्ष अशोक काठ ने बताया कि इसके लिए वार्डों में नियुक्त किए गए सदस्यों को सर्वे करने के निर्देश दे दिए हैं। 21 नवंबर तक यह अपनी सर्वे रिपोर्ट सौंपेंगे ।इसके बाद ही टिकट के लिए प्रत्याशी का चयन होगा। भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष मनोज टोड़ वाल ने बताया कि प्रत्येक वार्ड में तीन-तीन लोगों का पैनल तैयार किया जाएगा।जिनमें से टिकट मिलेगा।पार्टी कार्यकर्ता व वार्ड निवासी को टिकट की प्राथमिकताकांग्रेस एवं भाजपा ने अपने अपने टिकट के लिए प्राथमिकताएं में निर्धारित की है। जिसमें दोनों ही पार्टियों ने पार्टी कार्यकर्ता एवं स्थानीय वार्ड निवासी को टिकट देने में प्राथमिकता देने का निर्णय लिया है। कांग्रेस नगर अध्यक्ष अशोक काठ ने बताया की यदि वार्ड में ऐसा कोई नहीं मिला तो ही बाहरी प्रत्याशी को टिकट देने पर विचार किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें