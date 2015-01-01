पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार चमके:त्योहारी मांग को लेकर बाजार चमके, खरीदारी का बड़ा जोर

दौसा8 मिनट पहले
लालसोट दीपावली का त्यौहार सिर माथे पर होने के कारण बाजारों में त्योहारी मांग को लेकर चमक बनी हुई है। जिसके कारण बाजारों में खरीददारों की भीड़ लगी हुई है।वहीं दूसरी तरफ देवउठनी एकादशी के शादी विवाह की तैयारियों को लेकर लोगों द्वारा खरीदारी की जा रही है। कपड़े की दुकानों रेडिमेड के शोरूम सौंदर्य प्रसाधन की दुकानों बर्तन की दुकानों सहित सोने चांदी के विक्रेताओं के यहां ग्राहकों की मांग होने से व्यापारियों के चेहरे पर चमक बनी हुई है। पिछले 8 माह से बाजारों में मंदी का दौर होने से व्यापारियों के चेहरे बुझे हुए थे। बाजारों की रौनक व खरीदारी से लोगों के चेहरों पर चमक आई है। व्यापारी नेता गिर्राज प्रसाद आकड वस्त्र व्यापार संघ नेता महेंद्र कुमार जैन प्रेम शंकर आलोक सहित अनेक व्यापारियों ने बताया कि त्योहारी शादी-विवाह के सीजन की मांग से बाजार ग्राहकी की बढ़ोतरी होने लगी है। आशा है कोरोना संक्रमण के इस काल में दीपोत्सव का त्योहार लोगों के लिए उत्साही साबित होगा। प्रशासन ने कसी कमर, इधर दूसरी तरफ नगर पालिका प्रशासन ने राजकीय सामुदायिक चिकित्सा केंद्र तक एंबुलेंस के आवागमन को बदरुत्त जारी रखने तथा बाजारों में आए दिन होने वाले जाम की स्थिति से निपटने के लिए कमर कस ली है।अधिशासी अधिकारी सीमा चौधरी ने सफाई निरीक्षक को शहर के प्रमुख मार्गो में प्रवेश के रास्तों पर बैरिकेडिंग करवाने, भारी वाहनों पर सुबह 9 बजे से रात 8 बजे तक प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध लगाने व दुपहियावाहन चालकों के वाहनों से होने वालेजाम से निपटने के निर्देश दिए हैं। तथा व्यवस्थाओं को अमलीजामा पहनाने को कहा है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ बस स्टैंड पर यातायात व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन को यातायात कर्मी तैनात किए जाने के लिए लिखा है।

