समस्याओं के समाधान की मांग:मुख्य सचिव से मुलाकात कर समस्याओं के समाधान की मांग

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
रोवर स्काउट लीडर एवं बीएड एवं शिक्षा शास्त्री तथा बीएसटी सी संघ के अध्यक्ष जिनेन्द्र जैन के नेतृत्व में प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने राजस्थान राज्य भारत स्काउट एण्ड गाइड के सर्वोच्च अलंकरण सिल्वर ऐलिफेण्ट से सम्मानित एवं राजस्थान राज्य भारत स्काउट एण्ड गाइड के पूर्व स्टेट चीफ कमिश्नर और प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव निरंजन कुमार आर्य से मुलाकात कर बीएड एवं शिक्षा शास्त्री तथा बीएसटीसी संघ की लंबित समस्याओं के समाधान की मांग की। मुख्य सचिव ने सकारात्मक रुख अपनाते हुए कार्यवाही करने का आश्वासन दिया।इस अवसर पर मुख्य सचिव ने कोरोना से बचाव के लिये मास्क पहनने, दो गज दूरी बनाये रखने तथा स्वच्छता आदि को अपनाने के लिए जागरूकता अभियान के प्रभावी क्रियान्वयन के लिए स्काउट एवं शिक्षको को विशेष योगदान देने तथा नई शिक्षा नीति मे होने वाली परेशानियों को बताने के लिए निर्देश दिये। इस अवसर पर संघ के उपाध्यक्ष हेमराज योगी, प्रवक्ता तुलसीराम मीना, मोहित अग्रवाल आदि उपस्थित थे।

