पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दर्शन अनलॉक:आज से खुलेंगे मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर के पट

दौसा16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना के चलते 8 माह से बंद थे विश्व प्रसिद्ध बालाजी दरबार के कपाट
  • कोरोना एडवाइजरी को पालन जरूरी

मेहंदीपुर बालाजी वैश्विक कोरोना महामारी के चलते 8 माह से बंद विश्व प्रसिद्ध आस्थाधाम घाटा मेहंदीपुर बालाजी के मंदिर को श्रद्धालुओं के दर्शनों लिए मंगलवार से खोला जाएगा। राज्य सरकार द्वारा कोरोना पर नियंत्रण व जागरूकता को लेकर जारी की गई कोरोना एडवाइजरी की सख्ती से पालना को लेकर मंदिर प्रशासन ने भी कमर कस ली है। जहां मंदिर प्रशासन द्वारा इसकी पालना को लेकर मास्क सैनिटाइजर, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग सहित अन्य सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है। ऐसे में तमाम कयासों के बाद बालाजी दरबार के पट मंगलवार प्रातः से श्रद्धालुओं को दर्शनों के लिए खोल दिए जाएंगे। गौरतलब है कि कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप व सरकार द्वारा लॉकडाउन की घोषणा से कुछ दिन पूर्व ही मंदिर प्रशासन ने जनहित में मंदिर को बंद कर श्रद्धालुओं के दर्शनों पर रोक लगा दी थी। जहा करीब आठ माह बाद घाटा मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर के सचिव के आग्रह पर 4 दिन पूर्व जिला कलेक्टर पीयूष सामरिया ने मंदिर प्रशासन को राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी कोरोना एडवाइजरी की पालना व नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त करने के निर्देश देते हुए मंदिर के कपाट 24 नवंबर से खोलने की अनुमति जारी की थी।

भोग प्रसाद नहीं ले जा सकेंगे श्रद्धालुवैश्विक कोरोना महामारी के बीच मेहंदीपुर बालाजी दरबार मंगलवार से श्रद्धालुओं को दर्शनों के लिए खुला तो जाएगा लेकिन इस दौरान श्रद्धालु मंदिर में भोग, प्रसाद, माला सहित अन्य पूजन सामग्री भी नहीं ले जा सकेंगे। कोरोना के चलते मंदिर प्रशासन द्वारा इस पर पूर्णत पाबंदी लगाई गई है। मंदिर खुलने के दौरान श्रद्धालु सिर्फ बालाजी महाराज के दर्शन कर सकेंगे।मंदिर प्रशासन ने किए व्यापक इंतजाम मंगलवार से मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर के पट खोले जाने के दौरान कोरोना एडवाइजरी की पालना को लेकर मंदिर प्रशासन काफी सजग है जिसके द्वारा मंदिर परिसर, आरती हॉल सहित पूरे परिसर को सैनिटाइजर किया गया है साथ ही दर्शनों के लिए आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की मंदिर परिषर में एंट्री से पूर्व थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, सैनिटाइज व मास्क के बाद ही प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा आरती हॉल में लगने वाली कतार के दौरान भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना कराई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें