पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:वैक्सीन के लिए लाभार्थियों के मोबाइल पर ऑटो जनरेट होगा मैसेज

दौसा11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दौसा| कोविड वैक्सीन की जानकारी देने के लिए आयोजित वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग में उपस्थित अधिकारी।
  • चिकित्सा विभाग की कोरोना के खिलाफ निर्णायक जंग, वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन की जानकारी दी

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग अब कोरोना के खिलाफ निर्णायक जंग की तैयारी में जुट गया है। दो दिन से लगातार वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को कोविड वैक्सीन को लेकर जानकारियां दी जा रही हैं। कोविड-19 के टीकाकरण के लिए जो डाटाबेस बनाया गया है, जिसे और अपडेट किया जा रहा है।

वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारियां पूरी होने के बाद यह तय कर दिया जाएगा कि वैक्सीन कब से लगना शुरू होगी। सभी तैयारियों होने के बाद लाभार्थियों के मोबाइल पर ऑटो जनरेट मैसेज आ जाएगा कि उन्हें वैक्सीन कब, कहां, किस दिन टीका लगेगा। डाटा के लिए को-विन पोर्टल भी बनाया गया है जिसके बारे में भी संबंधित को जानकारी दी जा चुकी है।

सीएमएचओ डाॅ. बी.के. बजाज ने कहा कि अभियान में की लेवल आफिशियल्स की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रहेगी। इसके अलावा मीडिया, जनप्रतिनिधियों, स्वयंसेवी संगठनों, स्वयंसेवकों आदि का योगदान रहेगा। जिला स्तर पर वीसी में जिला प्रजनन एवं शिशु स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. आर.पी. मीणा, जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक गौरव गुप्ता, जिला आशा समन्वयक गणपत चैधरी, बीपीएम लालसोट बसंत कौशिक सहित अन्य अधिकारी भी मौजूद थे।

टीकाकरण अभियान की ट्रेकिंग मोबाइल बेस एप्लीकेशन के माध्यम से होगी

वीसी में वैक्सीनेशन के लिए चुनाव की तरह ही बूथ बनाकर वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा। इसके लिए एक बूथ पर तीन कक्ष आरक्षित किए जाएंगे तथा प्रवेश और निकास के लिए अलग-अलग द्वार बनाए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा एक बूथ पर चार-पांच लोगों की टीम तैनात की जाएगी। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाएगा और वैक्सीन के प्रति आमजन में जागरूकता के लिए विशेष अभियान भी चलाया जाएगा।

जिला प्रजनन एवं शिशु स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी और टीकाकरण के नोडल अधिकारी डाॅ. आर.पी. मीणा ने बताया कि पूर्ण अभियान की ट्रेकिंग मोबाइल बेस एप्लीकेशन के माध्यम से की जाएगी। फिलहाल सेशन साइट्स, फैसिलिटी, वैक्सीनेटर्स, कोल्ड चैन और कोल्ड प्वाइंट्स तथा लाभार्थियों के डाटा पर कार्य को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक गौरव गुप्ता ने बताया कि वैक्सीनेशन से पूर्व संबंधित टीका कर्मियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें