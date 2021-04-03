पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसुनवाई:मंडावर में विधायक हुड़ला ने की जनसुनवाई, 29 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण

दौसा4 घंटे पहले
मंडावर तहसील परिसर में गुरुवार को विधायक ओमप्रकाश हुड़ला ने उपखंड स्तरीय जन सुनवाई की। इस दौरान अनेक प्रकरणों का विधायक ने मौके पर निस्तारण कर फरियादियों को राहत दिलाई। अन्य समस्याओं को लेकर उन्होंने अधिकारियों को समय पर निराकरण करने के निर्देश दिए ।जानकारी के अनुसार विधायक की जनसुनवाई के दौरान ज्यादातर प्रकरण बिजली पानी के दर्ज किए गए। कई स्थानों पर झूलते विद्युत तारों की शिकायत मिली। वहीं विद्युत कनेक्शन समय पर नहीं होने की शिकायत को लेकर विधायक ने विद्युत निगम के अधिकारियों को तुरंत कनेक्शन करने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान कस्बे की अजय नगर कॉलोनी में अवैध रूप से प्लॉट व रास्ते पर अतिक्रमण की शिकायत को लेकर एक महिला पहुंची। इसके साथ ही अन्य लोगों ने भी पुलिसकर्मी रमेशचंद मीना के खिलाफ अवैध तरीके से अतिक्रमण करने की शिकायत दर्ज कराई। जिसे लेकर विधायक ने नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए तहसीलदार मानसिंह आमेरा को तुरंत मौके पर भेजकर रिपोर्ट तैयार करने और अतिक्रमण को हटाने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान विधायक ने कहा कि उनका उद्देश्य आमजन को तुरंत ही मौके पर राहत प्रदान करने का है। साथ ही राशन से संबंधित भी कई शिकायत भी मिली। जिसके लिए मौके पर ही उन्होंने प्रवर्तन अधिकारी को राशन की समस्याओं को जल्द से जल्द दूर करवाने के निर्देश दिए। पानी और बिजली को लेकर संबंधित शिकायतन को लेकर अधिकारी को मौके पर भेजा गया। उनके लिए आवश्यक एस्टीमेट या अन्य सम्बंधित कागज़ात को जल्द से जल्द दूर करवाने के निर्देश दिए।उन्होंने लोगों से कहा कि आने वाले बजट सत्र में मंडावर को कॉलेज, नगरपालिका, सहित चिकित्सालय में बेड की संख्या बढ़ने सहित कई सौगात मिलने की उम्मीद है। साथ ही लोगो की शिकायतों को लेकर विधायक ने लोगों से भी आमजन के लिए राज्य और केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जारी योजनाओं के अधिक से अधिक लाभ लिए के लिए जागरूक रहने का भी आह्वान किया। एसडीएम रवि विजय ने बताया कि जनसुनवाई के दौरान फरियादियों की तरफ से 40 आवेदन आये। उनमें से 29 का तुरंत निस्तारण किया गया। इस अवसर पर महवा तहसीलदार अभिषेक यादव, मंडावर तहसीलदार मानसिंह आमेरा, थाना प्रभारी लालसिंह राजपूत, पंचायत प्रसार अधिकारी जगराम मीना, कोट सरपंच जसवंत सिंह मीणा, समाजसेवी अशोक नारेड़ा, सरपंच सरिता नारेड़ा, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी दयाराम सैनी, कानूनगो उमाकांत मीना मौजद रहे।

