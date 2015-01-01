पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गठन:आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर होगा निगरानी व सहायता समिति का गठन

दौसा ग्रामीणएक घंटा पहले
शिक्षा विभाग की तरह ही अब महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की ओर से आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर आंगनबाड़ी स्तरीय निगरानी व सहायता समितियों का गठन होगा। आंगनबाड़ी स्तरीय निगरानी समिति के गठन के बाद आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का संचालन भी बेहतर व पारदर्शिता गुणवत्ता के साथ होगा।

जिसका सीधा सीधा लाभ आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों से जुड़े नन्हे नन्हे बालको गर्भवती धात्री महिलाओं के साथ-साथ किशोरी बालिकाओं को मिलेगा। विभाग की ओर से प्रदत सेवाओं की गुणवत्ता में सुधार प्रबोधन और पर्यवेक्षण तथा विभिन्न विभागों के बिच आपसी सम्मवय व अभिसरण की दृष्टि से आंगनबाड़ी स्तरीय निगरानी समिति का गठन करने के निदेशालय से आदेश जारी किए है । उपनिदेशक ओमप्रकाश वशिष्ठ ने बताया कि निदेशालय की ओर से जारी आदेशों में आंगनबाड़ी स्तरीय निगरानी समिति का गठन कर केंद्रों के बेहतर संचालन में पारदर्शिता के साथ केंद्रों के नियमित संचालन होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि आंगनबाड़ी स्तरीय निगरानी समिति में स्थानीय वार्ड पंच 2 प्रतिनिधि समुदाय दो महिला मंडल के सदस्य अभिभावक सेवा निरवर राजकीय कर्मचारी एक सखी आशा सहयोगिनी आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता सदस्य होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि आंगनबाड़ी स्तरीय कमेटी को आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र की सेवाओं के स्तर में सुधार लाने के लिए जांच करना जनसंख्या के विरुद्ध लाभ पात्र लाभार्थियों का कवरेज सुनिश्चित करना लावा दो कम से कम 21 दिन में पोषाहार उपलब्ध कराए जाने जीरो से 3 वर्ष 3 से 6 वर्ष के बच्चों के पोषण स्तर की समीक्षा वजन लेना विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के नए ग्रोथ चार्ट की आवश्यकता एवं संयुक्त मारते सुरक्षा कार्ड की उपलब्धता मध्यम व अति उत्तम पोषित बच्चों की संख्या वह किए गए उपायों की जानकारी अनौपचारिक शाला पूर्व शिक्षा कार्य की समीक्षा दैनिक गतिविधियां स्थानीय आधार पर सीखना विकास खेल सामग्री अभाव को की बैठक आयोजित करना ग्राम स्तरीय समितियों में आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता द्वारा अनिवार्य रूप से भाग लेना मासिक ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य पोषण दिवस पर कम से कम कमेटी का एक सदस्य उपस्थित रहकर अवश्य भाग लेगा तथा ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य दिवस आयोजित किए जाने के भूमिका निभाएंगे उन्होंने बताया कि आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर उपलब्ध सुविधाओं की समीक्षा शौचालय की व्यवस्था बनाने के बर्तन कमेटी लोकल आधार पर स्थानीय जैन समुदाय व्यवस्था करा सकती है कमेटी यह भी समीक्षा करेगी दवाइयां पर्याप्त मात्रा में उपलब्ध है या नहीं कमी का कारण तलाशेगी तथा स्टॉक की अनियमितता का पता लगाएगी किसी प्रकार की अनियमितता व कमी पाए जाने पर ब्लॉक स्तरीय कमेटी और बाल विकास परियोजना अधिकारी को रिपोर्ट करेगी साथ ही आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता से संबंधित किसी भी विवाद को कमेटी स्तर पर हल करेगी अंशुल दिव्या 2 ग्राम पंचायत ब्लॉक स्तरीय मॉनिटरिंग कमेटी को रेफर करेगी आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए जाने वाली सेवाओं में किसी भी प्रकार की कमी के बारे में आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता सुपरवाइजर से बात कर सेवा में कमी का कारण पता लगाए तथा स्थानीय आधार पर इसका हल करेगी।

कमेटी गठन के बाद बेहतर होगा आंगनबाड़ी संचालन
उपनिदेशक महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग ओमप्रकाश वशिष्ठ ने बताया कि ग्राम स्तरीय निगरानी कमेटी के गठन होने के बाद स्कूलों की तरह ही आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का संचालन बेहतर गुणवत्ता पारदर्शिता के साथ होगा आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का नियमित खुलने नियमित बंद होने केंद्रों पर नियमित पोषाहार वितरण होने अभिभावकों व बच्चों के बीच मासिक बैठक आयोजित होने से तथा आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता व अभिभावक के बीच सीधा संवाद होने के कारण आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बेहतर तरीके से संचालित होंगे आंगन बाड़ी केंद्रों पर आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता द्वारा प्री स्कूल शिक्षा बेहतर तरीके से बालकों को मिल सकेगी ।

