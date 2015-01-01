पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकायों में अधिक मतदान:पिछली बार के मुकाबले तीनों ही निकायों में अधिक मतदान

दौसा29 मिनट पहले
जिले में शुक्रवार को नगर निकाय के चुनाव में लाेगाें ने बढ़चढ़ कर मतदान किया। सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान में जिले में कुल 93927 (82.43 फीसदी) लाेगाें ने वाेट डाले, जबकि पिछले साल यह आंकड़ा 81.06 फीसदी था। इसमें सर्वाधिक 87.23 फीसदी मतदान लालसोट में हुआ, जबकि बांदीकुई में 81.20 और लोगों में 81.12 फीसदी लाेगाें ने वाेट डाले। वर्ष 2015 से तुलना करें तो इस बार तीनाें ही जगह मतदान का प्रतिशत बढ़ा है। दाैसा नगर परिषद में 55 वार्डों में कुल 60 हजार 374 वाेटर हैं, जिसमें से 48 हजार 973 (81.12 फीसदी) ने वाेट डाले। इसी प्रकार बांदीकुई में 40 वार्डों में 29 हजार 519 मतदाता हैं, जहां 23 हजार 970 ने वाेटिंग की। उधर लालसोट में 35 वार्डों में 24 हजार 56 में से 20 हजार 984 वोटर्स ने मतदान में हिस्सा लिया। जिले में ऑल ओवर तीनाें जगह कुल 130 वार्डों में 1 लाख 13 हजार 949 मतदाता पंजीकृत थे, जिसमें 93 हजार 927 ने मतदान किया। दूसरी ओर वर्ष 2015 में जिले में मतदान 81.06 फीसदी हुआ था, जो इस बार 1.37 फीसदी बढ़कर 82.43 फीसदी रहा। इसमें लोगों नगर परिषद में 78.41 फीसदी मतदान हुआ था, जिसमें 78.87 पुरुष और 77.88 फीसदी महिलाओं ने वाेट डाले। बांदीकुई में 83.1 फीसदी मतदान हुआ था, जहां पुरुष 83.8 और महिला 82.34 फीसदी ने मतदान किया। इस बार की भांति पिछले बार भी लालसोट में सर्वाधिक 83.29 फीसदी मतदान दर्ज हुआ, जिसमें 83.31 पुरुष और 83.26 फीसदी महिलाओं की भागीदारी रही।दाैसा नगर परिषद में सर्वाधिक वाेटिंग वार्ड नंबर एक में हुई है, जहां कुल 394 में से 351 (89.09 फीसदी) मतदाताओं ने वाेट डाले। वहीं सर्वाधिक कम वाेटिंग का आंकड़ा वार्ड 48 में दर्ज हुआ, जहां कुल 1307 में से 798 (61.06 फीसदी) ने ही मतदान में भाग लिया।कहां कितना मतदानदाैसा नगर परिषद में वार्ड 1 में 394 में से 351, वार्ड 2 में 755 में से 542, वार्ड 3 में 1039 में से 826, वार्ड 4 में 1339 में से 1066, वार्ड 5 में 770 में से 620, वार्ड 6 में 1251 में से 1050, वार्ड 7 में 1219 में से 965, वार्ड 8 में 1013 में से 808, वार्ड 9 में 1011 में से 827, वार्ड 10 में 947 में से 848, वार्ड 11 में 1184 में से 970, वार्ड 12 में 962 में से 883, वार्ड 13 में 1087 में से 834, वार्ड 14 में 1175 में से 1138, वार्ड 15 में 1279 में से 1186, वार्ड 16 में 1283 में से 957, वार्ड 17 में 1160 में से 881, वार्ड 18 में 909 में से 703, वार्ड 19 में 1006 में से 755, वार्ड 20 में 1512 में से 1151, वार्ड 21 में 1816 में से 1197, वार्ड 22 में 1276 में से 983, वार्ड 23 में 832 में से 748, वार्ड 24 में 1244 में से 1135, वार्ड 25 में 1170 में से 1013, वार्ड 26 में 1327 में से 1100, वार्ड 27 में 928 में से 782, वार्ड 28 में 929 में से 806, वार्ड 29 में 1208 में से 1042, वार्ड 30 में 1104 में से 922, वार्ड 31 में 1053 में से 899, वार्ड 32 में 1166 में से 1125, वार्ड 33 में 1054 में से 958, वार्ड 34 में 1089 में से 1035, वार्ड 35 में 1195 में से 1083, वार्ड 36 में 1473 में से 1157, वार्ड 37 में 1045 में से 795, वार्ड 38 में 1071 में से 822, वार्ड 39 में 867 में से781, वार्ड 40 में 1255 में से 995, वार्ड 41 में 1255 में से 940, वार्ड 42 में 1261 में से 982, वार्ड 43 में 950 में से 782, वार्ड 44 में 1019 में से 811, वार्ड 45 में 1070 में से 803, वार्ड 46 में 920 में से 634, वार्ड 47 में 882 में से 698, वार्ड 48 में 1307 में से 798, वार्ड 49 में 1490 में से 998, वार्ड 50 में 1428 में से 995, वार्ड 51 में 851 में से 694, वार्ड 52 में 852 में से 727, वार्ड 53 में 826 में से 663, वार्ड 54 में 814 में से 653 और आख़िर में वार्ड 55 में कुल 1255 वोटर्स में से 1056 ने वाेट डाले।

लालसोट : वार्ड 26 में प्रतिशत सबसे अधिक 94.45 फीसदी व वार्ड 20 में सबसे कम 72.8% मतदान

लालसोट| शुक्रवार को संपन्न हुए नगर पालिका वार्ड पार्षदों के चुनाव में मतदाताओं ने उत्साह के साथ भाग लिया इस अवसर पर मतदान समाप्ति तक 86 पॉइंट 52 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। जिसमें 35 वार्डों में सर्वाधिक मतदान वार्ड नंबर 26 में 94. 45 प्रतिशत रहा तथा सबसे कम मतदान वार्ड नंबर 20 में 72.8 प्रतिशत रहा।निर्वाचन विभाग से मिले आंकड़ों के अनुसार वार्ड 1 में 86.90 वार्ड 2 में 77.60 वार्ड 3 में 81.38 वार्ड 4 में 86 .91 वार्ड 5 में92.80 वार्ड 6 में 91.45 वार्ड 7 में 82.19 वार्ड 8 में 89.86 वार्ड 10 में 88.20 वार्ड 11 में 86.29 वार्ड 12 में 93.85 वार्ड 13 में 86.35 वार्ड 14 में 85. 60 वार्ड 15 में 90. 80 वार्ड 16 में 83. 95 वार्ड 17 में 88.47 वार्ड 18 में 92. 95 वार्ड 19 में 89 .9 वार्ड 20 में 72.8 वार्ड 21 में 91.10 वार्ड 22 में 83.13 वार्ड 23 में 89.78 वार्ड 24 में 86.73 वार्ड 25 में 90.91 वार्ड 26 में 94.45 वार्ड 27 में 92. 7 वार्ड 28 में 86 .93 वार्ड 29 में 81. 99 वार्ड 30 में 88. 99 वार्ड 31 में 83.10 वार्ड 32 में 85. 64 वार्ड 33 में 85.55 वार्ड 34 में 84 .29 वार्ड 35 में 83.20 प्रतिशत मतदान रहा है। नगर पालिका क्षेत्र के 24056 मतदाताओं में से 20813 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

