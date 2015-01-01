पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर परिषद के चुनाव:नगर परिषद दाैसा : कांग्रेस काे 23.06, भाजपा काे 20.45, बसपा काे 2.22 और निर्दलीयों काे 54.26 फीसदी वाेट मिले

दौसा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा काे सबसे कम वार्ड 32 में 3 वाेट और कांग्रेस काे वार्ड 24 में 23 वाेट मिले

दाैसा में नगर परिषद के चुनाव में कुल 60 हजार 374 मत पड़े, जिसमें से कांग्रेस काे 13923 (23.06 फीसदी), भाजपा काे 12348 (20.45), बसपा काे 1343 (2.22) तथा निर्दलीयों काे 32760 (54.26) फीसदी वाेट मिले। इसमें सर्वाधिक वाेट की भांति सर्वाधिक प्रत्याशी निर्दलीय थे, जिनकी कुल संख्या 211 थी।निर्दलीयाें में 163 प्रत्याशियों की जमानत जब्त हा़े गई। वहीं जाे निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी जमानत बचाने में सफल रहे, उनमें वार्ड 2 से सुधीर कुमार पांचाल (116), वार्ड 3 से कविता (429), वार्ड 4 से घनश्याम मीणा (180), मंजू (280), वार्ड 5 से ओमप्रकाश गाैडरा (113), वार्ड 6 में कविता (332), वार्ड 8 से पूजा गुप्ता (279), वार्ड 12 से संतोष (240), वार्ड 14 से शाकिर (324), वार्ड 15 से शाहनवाज मोहम्मद (660), वार्ड 16 से लाली (167), वार्ड 18 मुकेश कुमार (246), वार्ड 19 से आशीष कुमार शर्मा (187), सूरज देवी (159), वार्ड 20 में आशा शर्मा (259), वार्ड 23 में प्यारेलाल (186), वार्ड 24 में सुरेंद्र कुमार (535), वार्ड 25 में अंबरीश कुमार शर्मा (196), आशीष शर्मा (186), वार्ड 26 में जया कुमारी (363), वार्ड 27 में अशाेक (209), वार्ड 28 में जितेंद्र/फूलचंद (245), वार्ड 29 में हफीज (410), वार्ड 30 में पूरण (172), शिल्पा देवी (161), सुभाष गुर्जर (239), वार्ड 31 में काेमल (530), वार्ड 32 में ताहिरा (205), वार्ड 33 में नौशाद अहमद (241), रजनी बाला (269), वार्ड 35 में सद्दीक अहमद (522), वार्ड 37 में जसवंत (169), वार्ड 38 में बाबूलाल (138), रिषभ खंडेलवाल (167), वार्ड 39 में विनाेद (233), वार्ड 40 में कमलेश कुमार (242), वार्ड 42 में इंदिरा (449), वार्ड 43 में धर्मेंद्र कुमार शर्मा (241), वार्ड 44 में संतोष (162), वार्ड 46 में राजीव (203), वार्ड 48 में सियाराम (348), वार्ड 49 में गिर्राज प्रसाद मीणा (186), वार्ड 50 में सुमन (332), वार्ड 51 में मंजू देवी सैनी (203), वार्ड 53 में तारा बाई मीणा (143), लक्ष्मीदेवी (169) और वार्ड 55 में रघुनाथ (225) शामिल है। इसमें 14 विजयी प्रत्याशी भी हैं।भाजपा के लिए शर्मिंदगी की बात यह रही कि वार्ड 32 में उसकी प्रत्याशी कुलसुम काे मात्र 3 वाेट मिले, जाे ऑल ओवर सबसे कम थे। वहीं वार्ड 33 में भाजपा के प्रत्याशी अंसार अहमद काे भी वाेटराें ने बुरी तरह नकार दिया, जिसे सिर्फ 4 ही वाेट मिले। दूसरी ओर कांग्रेस का सबसे कम वाेट का आंकड़ा वार्ड 24 में रहा, जहां पार्टी प्रत्याशी दिलीप चंद काे सिर्फ 23 ही वाेट मिले। उधर निर्दलीयों में वार्ड 12 में राजंती देवी, वार्ड 21 में राहुल मीणा, वार्ड 32 में तानिया बेगम, वार्ड 45 में निधि कुमारी मीणा काे 1-1 ही वाेट मिला।बसपा ने 6 प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतारे, 2 जीत, 3 की जमानत जब्तबसपा ने 6 वार्डों में अपने प्रत्याशी मैदान मेंं उतारे। इसमें 2 प्रत्याशियों ने जीत दर्ज की, जबकि 4 प्रत्याशी अपने जमानत भी नहीं बचा सके। बसपा के टिकट पर जीत के साथ-साथ जमानत बचाने वालों में वार्ड 32 से यास्मीन खान (678) और वार्ड 39 से कालू राम (278) शामिल हैं, जबकि वार्ड 41 से बसपा के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़े रामावतार कुम्हारा 247 हार कर भी अपनी जमानत बचाने में सफल रहा। वहीं वार्ड 15 में आशा देवी (56), वार्ड 40 में राकेश (17) और वार्ड 44 गायत्री (67) भी बसपा से चुनाव लड़े, लेकिन यह तीनाें अपनी जमानत नहीं बचा सके।वार्ड 52 में कांग्रेस-भाजपा के बीच रही आमने-सामने टक्करसबसे कम 2 प्रत्याशी वार्ड 52 में थे, जहां कांग्रेस व भाजपा के बीच सीधी टक्कर हुई। इसमें कांग्रेस के दिनेश कुमार मीणा ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी अन्नू का शिकस्त दी। दूसरी ओर वार्ड 35 में कांग्रेस व भाजपा दाेनाें ही पार्टियों के प्रत्याशी मैदान में नहीं उतरे, जहां 4 निर्दलीयों में सद्दीक अहमद ने धमाकेदार जीत दर्ज की। भाजपा के लिए शर्मिंदगी की बात यह रही कि उसे वार्ड 4, 14 और 34 में काेई उम्मीद ही नहीं मिला। वार्ड 35 काे छाेड़ अन्य वार्डों में निर्दलीयों ने भी खूब ताल ठाेकी, जिसमें सर्वाधिक निर्दलीय 10 प्रत्याशी वार्ड 54 से मैदान में थे, जिसमें अनिता बाई मीणा, गायत्री मीणा, धन्नी देवी मीणा, मन्नी देवी, ममता कुमारी मीणा, यशाेदा, रामा देवी मीणा, राेशनी मीणा, संतोष देवी व सुनीता शामिल थी। निर्दलीय 10 प्रत्याशियों काे कुल 393 वाेट मिले, जबकि कांग्रेस की मीरा देवी मीणा ने 148 वाेट प्राप्त कर जीत दर्ज की।कांग्रेस न भाजपा, महिलाओं के पास है स्पष्ट बहुत:दाैसा नगर परिषद में 55 वार्ड है, जहां बोर्ड बनाने के लिए बहुमत का जादुई आंकड़ा 28 चाहिए। भाजपा ताे बहुमत से काफी दूर रह गई, वहीं कांग्रेस भी 4 पायदान पीछे है। दूसरी ओर सभी दल और निर्दलीयों काे मिलाकर दाैसा में 28 महिलाओं ने जीत हासिल की है, जाे संख्या बल में बोर्ड बनाने में पर्याप्त है। 28 विजयी महिला प्रत्याशियों में भाजपा की 8, कांग्रेस की 13, बसपा से 1 और 6 निर्दलीय हैं।सबसे बड़ी और छाेटी जीत दाैसा में 55 वार्डों में से कांग्रेस ने वार्ड 2, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 17, 27, 28, 33, 34, 36, 37, 40, 41, 44, 46, 47, 51, 53, 54 व 55 से जीत हासिल की है। इसमें सर्वाधिक 416 मताें के अंतर से जीत वार्ड 7 से ममता चौधरी ने दर्ज की, जबकि सबसे छाेटी जीत वार्ड 28 से रामसहाय ने 8 मताें से अंतर से हासिल की, जहां रामसहाय काे 289 तथा भाजपा के तपन कुमार महावर काे 281 वाेट मिली। इसी प्रकार वार्ड 1, 8, 10, 13, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 38, 45, 49, 50, 52 में भाजपा के प्रत्याशियों काे जीत मिली। भाजपा की दृष्टि से सर्वाधिक वाेटाें के अंतर से वार्ड 21 से 379 मताें से मुकेश ने जीत हासिल की, जहां मुकेश काे 751 और कांग्रेस के शंकर काे 372 वाेट मिले। सबसे छाेटी जीत वार्ड 8 में माया काे 3 मताें से मिली, जिसमेंमाया काे 282 और निर्दलीय पूजा गुप्ता काे 279 वाेट मिले। दाे प्रत्याशी बीएसपी के जीते, जिसमें वार्ड 32 से यास्मीन खान ने 678 वाेट प्राप्त कर निर्दलीय ताहिर (205) काे 473 मताें के अंतर से करारा शिकस्त दी। इसमें सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि दाैसा के 55 वार्डों में बसपा प्रत्याशी यास्मीन खान की ऑल ओवर सबसे बड़ी जीत है। बसपा से दूसरे प्रत्याशी वार्ड 39 से कालू राम ने जीत हासिल की है, जिसमें जीत का अंतर 45 रहा है। इसमें कालूराम काके 278 और निर्दलीय विनाेद काे 233 वाेट मिले है। इसी प्रकार वार्ड 3, 4, 6, 15, 18, 19, 26, 29, 30, 31, 35, 42, 43 व 48 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों नेधमाकेदार जीत दर्ज कांग्रेस और भाजपा दाेनाें ही दलाें काे धूल चटाई है। इसमें वार्ड 15 से शाहनवाज मोहम्मद ने 660 मत हासिल कर भाजपा के नासिर खान (207) काे 453 मताें के भारी अंतर करारी शिकस्त दी है। वहीं निर्दलीयों में सबसे छाेटी जीत वार्ड 19 से आशीष कुमार शर्मा ने 11 मताें के अंतर से हासिल की है, जहां निर्दलीय आशीष कुमार शर्मा काे 187 और कांग्रेस की सुनीता शर्मा काे 176 वाेट मिले हैं।

