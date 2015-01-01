पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सपना अधूरा:8 साल पहले जब रिंग राेड का सपना दिखाया था तब मुरारी मीणा मंत्री थे, अब विधायक हैं, सरकार भी उनकी है, फिर भी सपना अधूरा

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
नीलकंठ की पहाड़ी के पीछे से रिंग राेड बनने पर लाेगाें काे शहर में ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या से स्थाई छुटकारा मिलने की उम्मीद बंधी थी। जयपुर-आगरा हाइवे पर सरस डेयरी के सामने से रिंग बनने का सपना 8 साल पूर्व मुरारीलाल मीणा ने दिखाया था, तब वे गहलाेत सरकार में पीडब्ल्यूडी मंत्री थे।अब वे विधायक हैं और सरकार भी उन्हीं की है। वर्ष 2018 चुनाव में शंकर लाल शर्मा काे करारी मात देकर तीसरी बार विधायक चुनने पर लाेगाें में रिंग राेड बनने की फिर उम्मीद जगी थी, लेकिन चुनाव के 2 बाद भी विधायक मीणा का पुरानी फाॅर्म में लाैटने का इंतजार है। पहले वे लाेगाें से नियमित रूप से पीडब्ल्यूडी गेस्ट हाउस में मिलते थे और उनकी मांग-समस्याओं काे सुनते थे। सरस डेयरी के सामने से रिंग राेड सूरजपुरा, रलावता व नामाेलाव के रास्ते जिला चिकित्सालयंक पीछे से हाेते हुए लालसाेट बाइपास से जाेड़नेका खाका 8 साल पहले तैयार किया गया था।करीब 10 किमी लंबे रिंग राेड बनाने के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी ने मुरारीलाल मीणा के मंत्री कार्यकाल में सरकार काे प्रस्ताव भेजा था। मंत्री के ताैर पर मीणा की पहल सराहनीय और जनहित के दृष्टि से अति महत्वपूर्ण थी। 