निधि समर्पण अभियान:अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोगों ने भी दिए लाखों रुपए

दौसा4 घंटे पहले
महवा अयोध्या में बन रहे राम भगवान श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र में भगवान श्रीराम के मंदिर निर्माण में सहयोग राशि देकर बढ़-चढ़कर भागीदारी निभा रहे हैं इसे लेकर गुरुवार को अधिवक्ताओं, भामाशाह व अल्पसंख्यक वर्ग के साथ आमजन ने आगे आकर समर्पण निधि सौंपी।श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर निर्माण निधि समर्पण समिति के मीडिया प्रभारी गो पुत्र अवधेश अवस्थी ने बताया कि राम मंदिर के लिए अभिभाषक संघ के टीकम सिंह एडवोकेट खेडला ने एक लाख ग्यारह रुपए, बनवारीलाल हरिशंकर मुरारीलाल शर्मा ने इक्यावन हजार, महेन्द्र कुमार प्रेम रेजीडेंसी ने इक्कीस हजार, किशन लाल हड़िया ने ग्यारह हजार, संतोष गोयल हड़िया रौत ने इक्यावन सो, राजेश नरेश गीजगढ़िया ने इक्यावन सो, शेर सिंह राजपूत हड़िया रौत इकतीस सो रुपए, चांद मोहम्मद ने पांच सौ रुपए का निधि समर्पण राम मंदिर के लिए विभाग प्रचारक मुकेश कुमार के साथ टोली के माध्यम से राममंदिर निर्माण के लिए सहयोग राशि एकत्रित की।इस मौके पर अभिभाषक संघ के सदस्य शिवचरण शर्मा एडवोकेट, सत्यनारायण शर्मा, एडवोकेट अशोक वशिष्ठ, एडवोकेट मुकेश कुशवाह, भगवान सहाय एडवोकेट, विश्व हिंदू परिषद के जिला मंत्री खेम सिंह गुर्जर, गौरव सोनी, नीतेश गौड़, पुरुषोत्तम कटारिया, हर्ष अवस्थी, अशोक वोहरा, खेमचंद केवाडिया, जीतू उपस्थित थे।दौसा| राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र अयोध्या में बनने वाले भगवान श्रीराम के मंदिर के निर्माण के लिए ग्राम डिडवाना के पूर्व सरपंच दीपक पटेल ने एक लाख एक हजार व पूर्व उप सरपंच कल्याण प्रसाद डाबरा ने 11 हजार रुपए का चेक भेंट किया।श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र मंदिर निर्माण के लिए जिलाध्यक्ष लोकेश कुमार शर्मा व प्रांत के सहसा प्रमुख कैलाशचंद्र गुप्ता को पूर्व सरपंच दीपक पटेल ने एक लाख एक हजार तथा पूर्व सरपंच कल्याण प्रसाद डाबरा ने 11 हजार रुपए का चेक निधि संग्रह समिति के पदाधिकारियों को सौंपा। पूर्व सरपंच पटेल ने बताया कि श्रीराम मंदिर के निर्माण के लिए कार्यकर्ता घर घर जाकर राशि एकत्रित कर रहे हैं। लोग श्रद्धा और सामर्थ्य के अनुसार अपनी सहयोग राशि भेंट कर रहे हैं। एकत्र राशि बैंकों के माध्यम से श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र पहुंचाई जा रही है। इस अवसर पर रमेशचंद्र शर्मा, मुकेश शर्मा, दिनेश व सौरभ शर्मा थे।

