पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरेाना चालान:नप ने 6450 मास्क बांटे, मास्क नहीं पहनने पर 97 लाेगाें के चालान काटे

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर परिषद कमिश्नर सुरेंद्र मीणा मास्क नहीं पहनने वालाें के खिलाफ लगातार अभियान चल रहे है। इस कड़ी में गुरुवार काे शहर में विभिन्न सार्वजनिक स्थलाें पर बिना मास्क मिले 97 लाेगाें के चालान काटे गए, जिन से 12 हजार 700 रुपए जुर्माना राशि वसूली गई।कमिश्नर मीणा की साेच सिर्फ चालान काटने तक सीमित नहीं है, बल्कि वे चाहते हैं कि लाेगाें काे मास्क पहनने के लिए प्रेरित भी किया जाए। इसके मद्देनजर लाेगाें काे 6450 मास्क भी वितरित किए। प्रशासन की और से काेराेना से बचाव के लिए गुरुवार काे साइकिल रैली निकाली गई, जिसमें नगर परिषद की और 500 मास्क वितरित किए गए। कमिश्नर सुरेंद्र मीणा ने बताया कि बिना मास्क सार्वजनिक स्थलाें पर घूमने वाले लाेगाें के चालान काटने तथा लाेगाें काे मास्क पहनने के प्रति जागरुक करने के लिए कई टीम बना रखी हैं, जाे नियमित रूप से कार्रवाई कर रही हैं। इसी क्रम में गुरुवार काे रामकिशाेर गुर्जर इंदिरा रसाेई में 150 मास्क, हरिनारायण गुर्जर 1500 मास्क व पुलिस विभाग काे 500 मास्क वितरित किए। चालान काटने वाली टीम में शामिल कैलाश मीणा ने 10 (1300 रुपए), अनिल जैन 8 (1100), सलीम खा 13 (1500), विकास मीणा 8 (1000), दिल खुश गुर्जर 6 (1200), संताेष शर्मा 29 (4000), दीपक प्रधान 20 (2100) और संताेष शर्मा ने 3 जनाें के चालान काटकर 500 रुपए वसूले। चालान काटने के साथ-साथ टीम द्वारा लाेगाें काे मास्क पहनने के प्रति जागरुक भी किया जा रहा है। लाेगाें काे जागरुक के साथ मास्क भी वितरित किए जा रहे हैं, जहां गुरुवार काे कैलाश मीणा, अनिल जैन, सलीम खां, विकास मीणा, दिलखुश गुर्जर, संताेष शर्मा, दीपक प्रधान, संताेष शर्मा, मानसिंह, सुरज्ञान प्रत्येक ने 300-300 मास्क वितरित किए। वहीं रामावतार शर्मा ने 1500 और 100 मास्क वितरित किए और लाेगाें काे मास्क पहनने के लिए जागरुक भी किया। कमिश्नर सुरेंद्र मीणा का कहना है यह अभियान जारी रहेगा। ऐसे दुकानाें के खिलाफ भी सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी, जाे बिना मास्क लाेगाें काे सामान बेचते हैं। साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना भीनहीं कराते हैं, उनके खिलाफ दीपावलीपर भीड़ भाड़ के मद्देनजर विशेष अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें