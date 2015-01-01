पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:चुनाव में कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन कराना जरूरी

दौसा9 मिनट पहले
  • जिले में निकाय चुनावों की घोषणा के साथ ही आदर्श आचार संहिता लागू

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी पीयूष समारिया ने बताया कि जिले में निकाय चुनावों की घोषणा के साथ ही आदर्श आचार संहिता लागू हो गई है। निकाय चुनाव के दौरान कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना कराना जरूरी है।सोमवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभा भवन में आयोजित प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी अधिकारियों की बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए जिला निर्वान अधिकारी ने बताया कि नगर परिषद दौसा व नगर पालिका लालसोट एवं बांदीकुई में सदस्य पद के लिए 23 नवंबर को लोक सूचना जारी होने के साथ नामांकन पत्र भरने का कार्य शुरू होगा। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को कोरोना महामारी के इस दौर में चुनाव के दौरान सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन की पालना कराने व करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव कार्य में कोताही नहीं बरतें। बैठक में उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी लोकेश कुमार मीणा ने गठित प्रकोष्ठों की समीक्षा करते हुए समय पर चुनाव कार्य पूर्ण कराने की बात कही।

नए कार्यों पर लगी रोक निकाय चुनाव की घोषणा के साथ ही जिले में आचार संहिता लागू होने पर आवश्यक सेवाओं के कार्य व्यवस्थित संचालित रहेंगे, लेकिन नए कार्यों प्रारंभ नहीं किए जाएंगे और ना ही नए कार्य स्वीकृत होंगे।सभी अधिकारी आचार संहिता की पालना सुनिश्चित कराएं। कोई भी अधिकारी बिना पूर्व अनुमति के कोई भी मुख्यालय नहीं छोडे़ंगे तथा बिना पूर्व अनुमति के किसी भी अधीनस्थ अधिकारी व कर्मचारी को मुख्यालय छोड़ने की और ना ही अवकाश पर जाने की अनुमति देंगे। जिले में चुनाव के लिए कार्मिकों और अधिकारियों की आवश्यकता होगी।कार्यक्रम घोषितनामांकन पत्र 27 नवंबर 3 बजे तक प्रस्तुत किए जा सकेंगे। नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा 1 दिसंबर सुबह 10ः30 बजे से होगी। आवेदन 3 को दोपहर 3 बजे तक वापस ले सकते हैं। चुनाव चिन्हों का आबंटन 4 को किया जाएगा। 11 को सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान होगा, जबकि मतगणना 13 दिसंबर को सुबह 9 बजे से होगी। अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 14 दिसंबर को लोक सूचना जारी होगी। नामांकन पत्र 15 को दोपहर 3 बजे तक प्रस्तुत किए जा सकेंगे। नामांकन पत्रों की जांच 16 को होगी, जबकि 17 दिसंबर को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापसी, 17 को चुनाव चिन्हों का आबंटन किया जाएगा।

