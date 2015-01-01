पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक शादी ऐसी भी:न बैंड बाजा, न डेकोरेशन, मात्र 17 मिनट में ही शादी संपन्न

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • दिखावे व फिजूलखर्ची के खिलाफ लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए अनूठी पहल
  • दहेज में नहीं लिया एक भी रुपया

लाखों रुपए के दहेज और दिखावे को दरकिनार करते हुए रविवार को एक ऐसी शादी हुई जिसमें दहेज के नाम पर एक रुपया भी नहीं लिया गया। इस शादी में बारातियों व मेहमानों को व्यंजनों के बजाय मात्र पूरी-सब्जी और चावल ही परोसे गए। फिजूलखर्ची को समाप्त करने का संदेश देते हुए दुल्हन को भी मात्र 1 जोड़ी कपड़ों में ही विदा किया गया।इस विवाह की शहर में दिनभर चर्चा रही तथा सभी ने दिल खोलकर प्रशंसा की। शहर में सिर्रा की ढाणी निवासी बालू राम मीणा की पुत्री अंजू का विवाह रविवार को दोपहर में संपन्न हुआ। इसमें धौलपुर जिले के बाड़ी तहसील के हांसी गांव से रामदास मीणा के पुत्र हरिशंकर बारात लेकर आए। विवाह में महज 40 लोग ही शामिल हुए। दुल्हन के हाथों में मेहंदी भी नहीं लगाई गई श्रंगार भी नहीं किया। दूल्हा भी साधारण कपड़ों में बिना सेहरे के पहुंचा। दोपहर में गुरुवाणी पढ़कर मात्र 17 मिनट में फेरों की रस्म करा दी गई। इसमें मंत्रोच्चार के बजाय कबीर गुरु वाणी के पाठ कर फेरों की रस्म पूरी कराई गई। दोनों परिवारों ने फिजूलखर्ची को रोकने व दिखावे को समाप्त करने और लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए यह निर्णय लिया। इस अवसर पर मौजूद जिला सेवादार ओमप्रकाश दास, जसवंत दास, रामस्वरूप दास, मंगल दास आदि ने बताया कि संत रामपाल महाराज के सानिध्य में हजारों शादियां इसी तरह सादगी पूर्ण संपन्न हुई हैं। जिसके माध्यम से फिजूलखर्ची को समाप्त करने का संदेश दिया गया है।

दूल्हा लोको पायलट व दुल्हन एमकॉम पास दूल्हा हरिशंकर रेलवे में लोको पायलट के पद पर कार्यरत है। दुल्हन अंजू भी एम कॉम तक शिक्षित है। दूल्हे का पूरा परिवार शिक्षित है। इनमें 6 में से 5 भाई सर्विस में व एक खेती-बाड़ी संभालता है। सभी भाइयों में छोटे दूल्हा हरिशंकर का कहना था कि उनके किसी भी भाई की शादी में दहेज नहीं लिया गया।कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पूरी पालना की गईशादी में कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पूर्णतया पालना की गई। इसमें 40-50 लोगों से अधिक शामिल नहीं थे। सभी ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क आदि का पालन किया। रेलवे में लोको पायलट होने के बावजूद दूल्हे ने एक भी रुपया दहेज नहीं लिया। यहां तक की जिन कपड़ों में दुल्हन सजी हुई थी उसी में विदा किया गया। उसके अलावा कोई वस्तु ग्रहण नहीं की। विभिन्न व्यंजनों पर फिजूल खर्च करने के बजाय बारातियों को पूरी सब्जी और चावल खिलाए। डेकोरेशन का खर्च में बिजली की बचत के लिए दिन में ही फेरे संपन्न कराए गए।

